ATLANTIC CITY — Students in the city, who have grown up under the shadow of five massive wind turbines, are now getting to understand more about future work in the field through a new live classroom experience launched this week by local developers.
“It was really interesting and I learned a lot more about something I see every day,” said Antonio Rosado, 16, who is participating in the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City workforce development program through offshore wind developer Ørsted and local construction management agency Jingoli. “I always wondered what they do.”
Rosado and about a dozen other Atlantic City High School students sat inside a small meeting room at the Boys and Girls Club location on Pennsylvania Avenue Tuesday for the first of 12 weekly sessions of the live classroom experience.
The live classroom is an initiative of Jingoli’s Competitive Edge program where students learn about construction, engineering, architecture, and related fields. They are mentored and trained by the Jingoli team and outside subject matter experts to learn skills necessary in the world of construction and related trades.
The live classroom’s curriculum will focus heavily on drafting, blueprint reading, construction math, and safety, Jingoli said. The students will learn about offshore wind directly from Ohleth and other Ørsted employees. Students will also transform an old shipping container into useable, self-contained space for Ørsted during construction of its Ocean Wind project.
Students who complete the program will be connected to internships or employment opportunities with Ørsted, Jingoli and other companies doing business with Ørsted in the local area.
At the start of the first session, Kris Ohleth of Ørsted asked the students how many had seen a wind turbine. Everyone raised their hand.
“You’re lucky because in New Jersey, those are the only five large scale wind turbines in the state. A lot of people have never seen them before,” Ohleth said.
Then she asked how many students had ever seen Atlantic City from the water, and only one or two hands raised.
Ohleth told the students that when Ørsted begins construction in the early 2020s on its Ocean Wind offshore wind farm planned for Atlantic City, they may be the ones who are out on the water helping to build the project.
Rosado hopes to be one of them. He said he joined the program because he was interested in learning about opportunities available to him in wind farm development and construction.
“Because I’m young and I want to enter a workforce that’s not generic,” he said.
