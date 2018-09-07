New Jersey U.S. congressmen are encouraging middle and high school students to bring their best ideas to the table during a nationwide coding competition.

Rep. Frank LoBiondo, R-2nd, issued the fifth annual Congressional App Challenge Friday to South Jersey students interested in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) and computer science.

The event tasks middle and high school students to learn how to code and use those skills to design and launch digital apps for mobile devices.

Past New Jersey district winners have created apps that track food product recalls and restaurant selections based on food allergies, help people find ways that can donate money and products or volunteer their time, assist visually impaired populations and locate peer-to-peer support services.

In 2017, 17 teams comprised of 50 students across South Jersey competed.

“For the past four years, high school students across South Jersey have accepted the challenge to demonstrate their ingenuity by designing and deploying applications that can simplify our daily lives," LoBiondo said in a statement.

Students can submit projects as individuals or in teams of no more than four students, and can compete in either the district they live in or go to school in. Participants can use any program language they want and any platform, including PC, web, tablet, mobile, robot and others.

Students should register for the event by Sept. 10 and submit projects by the Oct. 15 deadline. An independent panel of judges will review the apps with a public reception held later in the fall for participating students and their families.

More information about the app challenge, visit congressionalappchallenge.uslobiondo.house.gov or call 202-225-6572.

