Thank you for Reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Viewed of
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Viewed of
Thank you for reading pressofAtlanticCity.com. You're entitled to view a limited number of articles for free every 30 days. To view another article you will need to purchase a subscription at pressofatlanticcity.com/subscribe.
Viewed of
Thank you for reading pressofAtlanticCity.com. You're entitled to view a limited number of articles for free every 30 days. To view another article you will need to purchase a subscription at pressofatlanticcity.com/subscribe.
Viewed of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
U.S. Rep. Frank A. LoBiondo, R-2, recognized the team from Cumberland Regional High School for winning the 2016 Congressional App Challenge. Their submission, ‘County College Class Conversion,’ is a mobile application designed to instantly allow students to know which completed courses at one school receive credit at another university or college. This is the second consecutive year that Cumberland Regional boasts the winning team in the competition. ‘I applaud all of the students who participated in this year’s Congressional App Challenge and encourage you and your classmates to continue creating forward-looking technology,’ LoBiondo told the students during his presentation of their congressional citations. The Congressional App Challenge is a nationwide competition aimed at encouraging high school students to learn how to code by creating their own applications for mobile devices. The competition seeks to highlight the value of computer science and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education while spurring friendly competition between competing teams, LoBiondo said. His office has hosted the competition for South Jersey students for the past three years. There were 193 congressional districts participating in this year’s event. Shown with LoBiondo are, from left, Connor Bonid, Leslie Baez and Logan Willis.
U.S. Rep. Frank A. LoBiondo, R-2, recognized the team from Cumberland Regional High School for winning the 2016 Congressional App Challenge. Their submission, ‘County College Class Conversion,’ is a mobile application designed to instantly allow students to know which completed courses at one school receive credit at another university or college. This is the second consecutive year that Cumberland Regional boasts the winning team in the competition. ‘I applaud all of the students who participated in this year’s Congressional App Challenge and encourage you and your classmates to continue creating forward-looking technology,’ LoBiondo told the students during his presentation of their congressional citations. The Congressional App Challenge is a nationwide competition aimed at encouraging high school students to learn how to code by creating their own applications for mobile devices. The competition seeks to highlight the value of computer science and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education while spurring friendly competition between competing teams, LoBiondo said. His office has hosted the competition for South Jersey students for the past three years. There were 193 congressional districts participating in this year’s event. Shown with LoBiondo are, from left, Connor Bonid, Leslie Baez and Logan Willis.
New Jersey U.S. congressmen are encouraging middle and high school students to bring their best ideas to the table during a nationwide coding competition.
Rep. Frank LoBiondo, R-2nd, issued the fifth annual Congressional App Challenge Friday to South Jersey students interested in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) and computer science.
The event tasks middle and high school students to learn how to code and use those skills to design and launch digital apps for mobile devices.
Past New Jersey district winners have created apps that track food product recalls and restaurant selections based on food allergies, help people find ways that can donate money and products or volunteer their time, assist visually impaired populations and locate peer-to-peer support services.
In 2017, 17 teams comprised of 50 students across South Jersey competed.
Kaelyn Risley,15, a 10th grader of Oakcrest enter her locker as The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Cierra Davis,16, a senior of Abesgami High School in the culinary class on the 1st day. The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Keevon Berry, a senior of Oakcrest hops off the bus as The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Cedar Creek High School freshmen Troy Deman, Jacob Thompson and Nico Luciano, all 14, work on a project in engineering class on the first day of school in the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District.
Nicholas DeJesus,17, a senior at Cedar Creek High School making a flower in the Art Class. The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Engineering teacher James Brownhill of Cedar Creek High School prepared students on the 1st day. The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Brielle Smith,16, a senior of Oakcrest runs to to class. The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Teacher Don Matousch of Abesgami High School prepared students in the Wood Shop class on the 1st day. The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Teacher Don Matousch of Abesgami High School prepared students in the Wood Shop class on the 1st day. The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Teacher Tara Kubiak of Abesgami High School prepared students in the spanish class on the 1st day. The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
GALLERY: Back to School for Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Kaelyn Risley,15, a 10th grader of Oakcrest enter her locker as The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Cierra Davis,16, a senior of Abesgami High School in the culinary class on the 1st day. The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Keevon Berry, a senior of Oakcrest hops off the bus as The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Cedar Creek High School freshmen Troy Deman, Jacob Thompson and Nico Luciano, all 14, work on a project in engineering class on the first day of school in the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District.
Nicholas DeJesus,17, a senior at Cedar Creek High School making a flower in the Art Class. The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Engineering teacher James Brownhill of Cedar Creek High School prepared students on the 1st day. The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Brielle Smith,16, a senior of Oakcrest runs to to class. The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Teacher Don Matousch of Abesgami High School prepared students in the Wood Shop class on the 1st day. The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Teacher Don Matousch of Abesgami High School prepared students in the Wood Shop class on the 1st day. The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Teacher Tara Kubiak of Abesgami High School prepared students in the spanish class on the 1st day. The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District which include Oakcrest High School, Absegami High School and Cedar Creek High School had their first day of school on Tuesday. Sept. 4, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
“For the past four years, high school students across South Jersey have accepted the challenge to demonstrate their ingenuity by designing and deploying applications that can simplify our daily lives," LoBiondo said in a statement.
Students can submit projects as individuals or in teams of no more than four students, and can compete in either the district they live in or go to school in. Participants can use any program language they want and any platform, including PC, web, tablet, mobile, robot and others.
Students should register for the event by Sept. 10 and submit projects by the Oct. 15 deadline. An independent panel of judges will review the apps with a public reception held later in the fall for participating students and their families.