Former Board of Education member Barbara Szilagyi speaks at the reorganization meeting Jan. 2.

Boards of education around the state will hold reorganization meetings this month to swear in new and re-elected members, decide on new board presidents and take other necessary actions. 

The following is a compilation of the latest available reorganization times, dates and locations for the Type II operating districts in the Press of Atlantic City coverage area. This list will be updated when more information becomes available.

Atlantic County

Absecon Board of Education 7 p.m. Jan. 8 at the H. Ashton Marsh Elementary School

Atlantic City Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at the sixth floor meeting room of the Citi Center Building, 1300 Atlantic Ave.

Buena Regional Board of Education 7 p.m. Jan. 8 at Buena Regional High School

Egg Harbor City Board of Education 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at Egg Harbor City Community School

Egg Harbor Township Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at Alder Avenue Middle School

Estell Manor City Board of Education 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at the Estell Manor Elementary School Folsom Board of Education 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3 at Folsom School

Galloway Township Public Schools 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at Galloway Township Middle School

Greater Egg Harbor Regional Board of Education 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7 at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City

Hamilton Township Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 7 at William Davies Middle School

Hammonton Board of Education 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at Hammonton High School

Linwood Board of Education 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at Belhaven Middle School

Mainland Regional Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at Mainland Regional High School

Mullica Township Board of Education 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at Mullica School

Northfield Board of Education 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at Northfield Community School

Pleasantville Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at Pleasantville High School

Somers Point Board of Education 5:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at Jordan Road School

Weymouth Township Board of Education 6:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at Weymouth Township Elementary School

Cape May County

Avalon Board of Education 4:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at Avalon School

Cape May City Board of Education 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3 at Cape May City Elementary School

Dennis Township Board of Education 5:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at Dennis Township Primary School

Lower Cape May Regional Board of Education 4:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at Administration Building, 687 Route 9

Lower Township Elementary Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at Carl T. Mitnick School

Middle Township Board of Education 4 p.m. Jan. 3 at Administration Building, 216 S. Main St.

North Wildwood Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 2 at Margaret Mace School

Ocean City Board of Education 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at Ocean City High School

Stone Harbor Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at Stone Harbor Elementary School

Upper Township Board of Education 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at Upper Township Middle School

West Cape May Board of Education 5 p.m. Jan. 3 at West Cape May Elementary School

Wildwood City Board of Education 5:30 p.m. Jan. 2 at Wildwood High School Library

Wildwood Crest Board of Education 5:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at Crest Memorial School

Woodbine Board of Education date not immediately available

Cumberland County

Bridgeton Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at Administration Building, 41 Bank St.

Commercial Township Board of Education 7 p.m. Jan. 8 at Administration Building, 1308 North Ave.

Cumberland Regional Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at Board Office, 65 Love Lane, Upper Deerfield

Deerfield Township Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at Deerfield Township Elementary School

Downe Township Board of Education 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at Downe Township Elementary School

Fairfield Township Board of Education 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at Fairfield Township School

Greenwich Township Board of Education 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at Morris Goodwin School

Hopewell Township Board of Education 7:15 p.m. Jan. 9 at Hopewell Crest School

Lawrence Township Board of Education date not immediately available

Maurice River Township Board of Education 4:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at Maurice River Township Elementary School

Millville School District 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at Culver Center, 110 N. Third St.

Stow Creek Township Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at Stow Creek School

Upper Deerfield Township Board of Education date not immediately available

Vineland Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 2 at Landis Administration Building

Ocean County

Beach Haven Board of Education 5 p.m. Jan. 10 at Beach Haven School

Eagleswood Township Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at Eagleswood Elementary School

Little Egg Harbor Board of Education 4:45 p.m. Jan. 3 at Frog Pond Elementary School

Long Beach Island Consolidated Board of Education 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at Long Beach Island Grade School

Pinelands Regional Board of Education 5:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at Pinelands Regional Junior High School, Little Egg Harbor Township

Southern Regional Board of Education 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at Board of Education Building, 105 Cedar Bridge Road, Manahawkin

Stafford Township Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at Oxycocus Elementary School

Tuckerton Board of Education 5 p.m. Jan. 7 at Tuckerton Elementary School

