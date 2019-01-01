Boards of education around the state will hold reorganization meetings this month to swear in new and re-elected members, decide on new board presidents and take other necessary actions.
The following is a compilation of the latest available reorganization times, dates and locations for the Type II operating districts in the Press of Atlantic City coverage area. This list will be updated when more information becomes available.
Atlantic County
Absecon Board of Education 7 p.m. Jan. 8 at the H. Ashton Marsh Elementary School
Atlantic City Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at the sixth floor meeting room of the Citi Center Building, 1300 Atlantic Ave.
Buena Regional Board of Education 7 p.m. Jan. 8 at Buena Regional High School
Egg Harbor City Board of Education 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at Egg Harbor City Community School
Egg Harbor Township Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at Alder Avenue Middle School
Estell Manor City Board of Education 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at the Estell Manor Elementary School Folsom Board of Education 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3 at Folsom School
Galloway Township Public Schools 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at Galloway Township Middle School
Greater Egg Harbor Regional Board of Education 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7 at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City
Hamilton Township Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 7 at William Davies Middle School
Hammonton Board of Education 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at Hammonton High School
Linwood Board of Education 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at Belhaven Middle School
Mainland Regional Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at Mainland Regional High School
Mullica Township Board of Education 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at Mullica School
Northfield Board of Education 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at Northfield Community School
Pleasantville Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at Pleasantville High School
Somers Point Board of Education 5:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at Jordan Road School
Weymouth Township Board of Education 6:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at Weymouth Township Elementary School
Cape May County
Avalon Board of Education 4:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at Avalon School
Cape May City Board of Education 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3 at Cape May City Elementary School
Dennis Township Board of Education 5:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at Dennis Township Primary School
Lower Cape May Regional Board of Education 4:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at Administration Building, 687 Route 9
Lower Township Elementary Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at Carl T. Mitnick School
Middle Township Board of Education 4 p.m. Jan. 3 at Administration Building, 216 S. Main St.
North Wildwood Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 2 at Margaret Mace School
Ocean City Board of Education 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at Ocean City High School
Stone Harbor Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at Stone Harbor Elementary School
Upper Township Board of Education 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at Upper Township Middle School
West Cape May Board of Education 5 p.m. Jan. 3 at West Cape May Elementary School
Wildwood City Board of Education 5:30 p.m. Jan. 2 at Wildwood High School Library
Wildwood Crest Board of Education 5:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at Crest Memorial School
Woodbine Board of Education date not immediately available
Cumberland County
Bridgeton Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at Administration Building, 41 Bank St.
Commercial Township Board of Education 7 p.m. Jan. 8 at Administration Building, 1308 North Ave.
Cumberland Regional Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at Board Office, 65 Love Lane, Upper Deerfield
Deerfield Township Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at Deerfield Township Elementary School
Downe Township Board of Education 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at Downe Township Elementary School
Fairfield Township Board of Education 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at Fairfield Township School
Greenwich Township Board of Education 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at Morris Goodwin School
Hopewell Township Board of Education 7:15 p.m. Jan. 9 at Hopewell Crest School
Lawrence Township Board of Education date not immediately available
Maurice River Township Board of Education 4:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at Maurice River Township Elementary School
Millville School District 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at Culver Center, 110 N. Third St.
Stow Creek Township Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at Stow Creek School
Upper Deerfield Township Board of Education date not immediately available
Vineland Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 2 at Landis Administration Building
Ocean County
Beach Haven Board of Education 5 p.m. Jan. 10 at Beach Haven School
Eagleswood Township Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at Eagleswood Elementary School
Little Egg Harbor Board of Education 4:45 p.m. Jan. 3 at Frog Pond Elementary School
Long Beach Island Consolidated Board of Education 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at Long Beach Island Grade School
Pinelands Regional Board of Education 5:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at Pinelands Regional Junior High School, Little Egg Harbor Township
Southern Regional Board of Education 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at Board of Education Building, 105 Cedar Bridge Road, Manahawkin
Stafford Township Board of Education 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at Oxycocus Elementary School
Tuckerton Board of Education 5 p.m. Jan. 7 at Tuckerton Elementary School