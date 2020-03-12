In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, school sporting events have been postponed, fans banned, school plays and class trips canceled, and outsiders told to stay off school campuses.
Meanwhile, behind closed doors, schools in the area are getting prepared in case they must make a nearly unprecedented health-related closing in the coming days.
“I’ve been at this 21 years. I personally have not seen anything that has reached this level,” said Dina Rossi, superintendent of the Cumberland County Technical Education Center. “Have we prepared for pandemic response? Absolutely. Ten years ago with H1N1 (swine flu), we prepared, but it did not get to this level.”
COVID-19 has superintendents around the state readying for a possible shutdown of schools with plans for home instruction and food service, and keeping caregivers up to date with the latest information.
Although there have been no confirmed cases in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland or southern Ocean counties, Atlantic City Superintendent Barry Caldwell said they are preparing for the worst-case scenario, monitoring updates from the county and state health and education officials.
“It’s a fluid plan because there are so many moving parts and variables,” Caldwell said.
Those plans and updates are being communicated to parents via email, social media and through district websites. Any announcements on closings will be communicated in the same way, school officials around the region said.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
According to guidance issued last week by the New Jersey Department of Education, the Department of Health may issue a written directive to close schools as a means to contain the virus. If that happens, a school board can use home instruction to meet the 180-day school year requirement.
“Closures made absent a written directive from either the NJDOH or the health officer of the jurisdiction will not count,” the guidance states.
Districts were directed this month to develop a health-related closing preparedness plan that should include “equitable access to instruction for all students” including “appropriate special education and related services for students with disabilities and the provision of school nutrition benefits or services for eligible students.”
Districts like Egg Harbor Township and Atlantic City are using previously scheduled professional development days or, in the case of Hamilton Township and Buena Regional, scheduling emergency days for Friday or early next week to develop plans to educate students from home.
Rossi, president of Cumberland County’s Association of School Administrators, said all county superintendents met last week to come up with a cohesive plan. Atlantic and Cape May county school administrators said they have also been meeting to discuss closing plans.
“For some of us, it’s going to be old-school packets of information. For some of us, it will be on a tech platform, and for some of us a combination of both depending on the age level and availability of resources,” Rossi said.
All Cumberland County schools have also canceled all field trips out of state and international.
Schools were also instructed by the DOE to adopt increased cleanliness and disinfection protocols.
Atlantic Christian School Chief School Administrator Karen M. Oblen said there will be deep sterilization of all classrooms Friday at the Egg Harbor Township school.
In Wildwood, there is a similar response.
“Our facilities team has met to create an aggressive cleaning protocol, and we have also invested in additional equipment as an added measure. We will be performing a detailed cleaning this weekend,” Wildwood Superintendent J. Kenyon Kummings said.
Several parents expressed concern about the effect of school closings on parents with young children who are unable to take time off work.
Michele Rose, of Somers Point, said she isn’t too concerned about COVID-19, but she is concerned about missing work if schools decide to close due to the pandemic.
“I am a single mom of three,” said Rose. “I have rent, water, gas, electric, car insurance, car payment, food, household needs. I barely make it now. I don’t know how I will survive if my kids are home and I can't go to work.”
Upper Township resident Bill Kelly said he will likely have to bring his daughter to work with him if they close schools there.
“No one can afford to stay home with their kid,” said Kelly, who manages several stores in Ocean View. “And then who is supposed to teach them the school curriculum?”
School officials said they understand caregivers’ concerns, but offering childcare is not possible.
“Unfortunately, there is not the capacity to put a plan in place for child care. Such a plan would contradict the requirements for social distancing and self-quarantining, which would be a primary reason for school closure,” said Janet Gangemi, superintendent of Tuckerton Elementary School.
Food service is another issue schools are tackling. Rossi said CCTEC will open its doors during breakfast and lunch for any student in the county.
“I’m not going to turn away kids if they are not in my school,” she said.
Kummings said because of the high percentage of students receiving free and reduced-price meals, finding a way to feed students was a particular concern.
“When we are closed, 950 students lose the ability to have breakfast and lunch at school, and 30% of them miss dinner via our 21st Century afterschool program,” Kummings said. “Chartwells, our food service provider, has a comprehensive plan to make food available in the event of a closure, and has already increased their supply of shelf stable items in order to feed our students in the event of a closure.”
Catholic Schools Superintendent Bill Watson said the Camden Diocese is prepared “to do whatever we need to do for the common good.”
“Today, that means business as usual, with the precautionary actions already recommended by the Department of Health and Human Services,” Watson said. “At the same time, we are taking measures to ensure our schools are prepared should they need to conduct remote education. We are blessed with a level of excellence among our principals and teachers that enables us to move forward in a spirit of unity, clarity and flexibility.”
Gov. Murphy recommends cancelling all events of 250 or more people
Governor Phil Murphy Thursday recommended that all events of 250 or more people in New Jersey — including concerts, parades and sporting events — be cancelled to "flatten the curve" of COVID-19 cases.
For all events still being held, Murphy said, state officials encourage attendees to practice common sense hygiene, like washing hands routinely. They also suggest that people who do not feel well stay home, and that everyone try to maintain a six-foot distance from others.
“Our frontline efforts right now must be to aggressively mitigate the potential for exposure and further spread. We are taking this step because social distancing works," Murphy said in the statement. "It is our best chance to ‘flatten the curve’ and mitigate the chance of rapid spread, so we can respond to this public health emergency in an even more focused manner.”
Atlantic City St. Patrick's Day Parade
Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced this afternoon that the Parade, scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m., has been cancelled.
'Guys and Dolls' at Holy Spirit High School
Due to rising concerns around COVID-19, Holy Spirit has decided to cancel/postpone a dress rehearsal scheduled for Sunday.
The school will update if it reschedules the event.
Somers Point non-school-related activities
Somers Point School District is limiting after-hours usage to school-sponsored activities only until further notice, effective immediately. This includes Coach Woody’s Saturday Basketball Camp.
Margaret Mace School afterschool activities
Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood has postponed sporting events and large afterschool events until further notice. This includes Thursday's volleyball game against St. Mary's of Vineland.
Stockton University events
The following previously announced public events at Stockton University have been canceled:
• March 14: Pinelands Short Course at Galloway campus
• March 14: Aunt Mary Pat at Dante Hall in Atlantic City
• March 15: Lines on the Pines at the Galloway campus
• March 22: Bay Atlantic Symphony at the Performing Arts Center
• March 24: Cape Atlantic Regional College Fair
• March 27: The Byrne Brothers at the Performing Arts Center
• March 28: Pirates of Penzance at the Performing Arts Center
• April 2: Stockton Chamber Players at the Performing Arts Center
• April 3: Think Pink Floyd at the Performing Arts Center
• All Spring Break athletic field trips
Adam Sandler at Hard Rock
Hey you guys. We've been looking forward to this upcoming tour for a long time but after a lot of thought we have decided to postpone the March dates. Health officials say that large gatherings should be avoided to help stop or prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so we will—— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) March 11, 2020
Adam Sandler's March 14 show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has been postponed. No new date is listed on the venue's website.
Avalon’s Shop-A-Holics event
Originally scheduled for March 12-14 at The Princeton and The Whitebrier in Avalon, the “Avalon Shop-A-Holics Weekend” has been canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. It will not be rescheduled.
Air Force Band Concert in Ocean City
The current tour of the brass ensemble of the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band, including a free show that had been scheduled for March 15 at the Ocean City Music Pier, has been canceled. The city hopes to reschedule the performance at a later date.
Lines on the Pines
The event was scheduled for Sunday at Stockton University.
Reception for HERstory exhibit at Noyes Arts Garage
The reception for the African American Heritage Museum of Southern NJ exhibit, entitled Talking About HERstory, which focuses on dozens of African American South Jersey women, has been postponed from Friday to 1 to 2 p.m. April 11 in the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City.
United States Air Force Heritage Brass Concert postponed
The free concert of the United States Air Force Heritage Brass of the USAF Heritage of American Band, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at the Landis Theater in Vineland, has been postponed. They will reschedule all of the band's New Jersey concert dates, and further information will be forthcoming when that happens.
New Jersey Special Olympics basketball championships
The New Jersey Special Olympics basketball championships scheduled to be played in the Wildwoods March 28-29 has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Cage Fury Fighting Championships at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
🚨 CFFC 82 POSTPONED 🚨 pic.twitter.com/odKCEg3Yhf— Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) (@CFFCMMA) March 12, 2020
North Wildwood 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Ceremony & Parade
Based on the recommendation provided by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy during today’s press conference regarding the status if the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) throughput the state, the North Wildwood Ceremony & Parade scheduled for this Saturday, March 14 is hereby cancelled.
“Safety for our residents and visitors is paramount, and based on the President’s press conference last night, as well as the governor’s press conference today, I find it to be in the city’s best interest for the safety of our residents to cancel the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Ceremony/Parade,” said Mayor Patrick Rosenello.
Sea Isle City's St. Patrick's Day Parade is postponed
SEA ISLE CITY - The Shriner's Hospital benefit that was scheduled to take place on Friday at KIX-McNutley's on 63 Street has been postponed until April 17.
Sea Isle City's 2020 Saint Patrick's Day Parade, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed until April 18.
Additional information about events taking place in Sea Isle City has been placed at visitsicnj.com
St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled in North Wildwood
NORTH WILDWOOD - The St. Patrick's Day celebration and parade, which was supposed to start at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at City Hall, has been canceled. Participants were to include VFW Color Guard, Vietnam Veterans of America, Irish Pipe Brigade, Emerald Society and Miss North Wildwood.
