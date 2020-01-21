EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Vicky Zheng said she was intimidated when she learned about a new Advanced Placement program being implemented in her high school, but decided, despite the rigor, that it would be worth it.
“It actually really helps with my writing skills, argumentative skills and public speaking skills,” said Zheng, 17, a senior at Egg Harbor Township High School.
Teaching students how to be good analytical thinkers, researchers and writers are the reasons why the College Board launched the AP Capstone Diploma program in 2014, a skill that the organization found students in higher education were lacking, and local schools are getting on board.
In the Capstone program, students take one year of the seminar class developing the skills needed to become effective researchers, and one year of the research class, where they put those skills to work on a yearlong research project that they develop.
The program, designed to introduce high school students to college-level academic research, has grown tremendously in the five years it’s been in existence, according to AP Capstone Program executive director Rushi Sheth.
Since its implementation, participation has grown from 164 schools and 5,288 students across the country in its first year to 1,870 schools and 81,000 students this year.
“For these students, AP Seminar and AP Research offer an opportunity to explore personally motivating topics while learning essential research and collaboration skills along the way,” Sheth said.
The program is in its second year at Egg Harbor Township High School. Only two other area schools offer it: Lower Cape May Regional High School and Vineland High School, according to the AP website.
“The whole point of the College Board implementing this was a lot of students were getting to college and they weren’t great at doing effective research or knowing what that means,” Egg Harbor Township English teacher Kevin Murphy said. “There’s some real obvious value in implementing something like this. It creates more informed citizens.”
Sheth said the College Board is measuring success through participation rates, equity and access among underrepresented minority and low-income student participation, student assessment performance, research and feedback.
Through surveys, the College Board has found that AP Capstone students are more likely than similarly qualified non-AP students to earn higher first-year college GPAs, have higher second-year retention and participate in “college richness” activities such as honors college, academic research and internships.
“Early feedback from college enrollment leaders and faculty is positive,” Sheth said. “Enrollment officers are impressed when they learn about students’ AP Seminar and AP Research projects. While any student can share an academic interest in admissions interviews or essays, AP Capstone students can show both potential and performance through the work they did in AP Seminar and AP Research. “
The four Egg Harbor Township High School students currently taking the Research class have spent the last five months putting what they learned into action. In a few months, the students will present and defend a year’s worth of individual research to a panel of evaluators as part of a project-based Advanced Placement final assessment.
The students who earn a score of 3 or higher may earn college credit for the course. However, the students who are taking the course say it offers greater advantages, especially in self-improvement.
“Most of the kids in my (grade) were like ‘no way, I can’t have a whole class where I’m just writing research papers,’ and I did more research on the class, and I thought it could improve the way I write my papers, and also my public speaking skills,” said junior Ayotoye “Toye” Oguntuase, 15.
Toye said he has already begun implementing research and analytical skills he learned in seminar in his other classes.
Senior Eddie Chen, 17, is analyzing the effects of music on stress for his research project. He was interested in the class because it was a chance to do research on a topic that interested him personally instead of what the teacher assigned.
“It’s really cool that you can explore your passions before college,” Eddie said.
Vicky said being part of the first AP Capstone cohort in Egg Harbor Township has been a challenge, but also made the class work harder.
“We’re setting a precedent for upcoming classes,” she said.
Murphy said as an educator, it was fascinating to watch the students improve over the year.
“Its pretty rare in English to chart success from September to June, but in Seminar, one of the biggest eye-opening things was I could see the improvements over the course of the year in a way that I never really experienced before,” Murphy said. “I learned a lot from them, which is one of the great joys of being a teacher, getting to see them embrace their passions and pursue something they want to pursue.”
