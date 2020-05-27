EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Seniors trickled through the front doors of the high school Tuesday — some for the last time ever — to clean out their lockers and give their final goodbyes.

“We’re about to have a little memory walk. Take it all in,” said 18-year-old Normir Gregg.

Like many area schools, Egg Harbor Township began the process of inviting students back to their buildings to hand in materials and pick up items left behind when school abruptly closed March 17 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The halls of Egg Harbor Township High School were dark and lined with trash cans waiting to be filled with notebooks, old assignments and other discarded items.

Noticeably absent were the throngs of students, who, because of the virus, were scheduled in small waves to come into the building to collect their belongings.

Staff greeted students at the entrance with their faces covered with masks and, when necessary, enforced social distancing among students who were eager to reconnect after months apart. 

Principal Patty Connor was there, too, to see her students off.

“It’s nice to see them,” said Connor. “I really missed them. It’s hard.”

Gregg’s friend Daniel Elkomos, 17, also a senior, said it was weird to be back in the building again, but not sad.

“We had too much fun in high school to be upset,” Elkomos said.

Twins and the Class of 2020’s president and vice president, Mohini and Malini Gulati, 17, came together for one last look.

“It’s sad,” Mohini Gulati said. “It wasn’t the closure we thought we were getting. We didn’t think some random day in March would be our last day.”

Malini Gulati said the hallways felt somber, but both were happy with Tuesday’s news that high schools in the state would eventually be allowed to hold in-person graduation ceremonies, which until that point seemed like another senior milestone the students would miss out on.

“It gives us hope,” Mohini said.

Malini said she has been trying to fight negative feelings and stay positive during this time as the state grapples with a pandemic that has killed more than 11,000 New Jerseyans, halted the economy and drastically altered life for most people — not just high school seniors.

“We were lucky to have those four years,” she said.

