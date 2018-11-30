LOWER TOWNSHIP — After 30 years in various roles at the Lower Cape May Regional School District, Superintendent Chris Kobik will retire at the end of the school year.
Kobik, 57, of Lower Township, announced his retirement at the Nov. 15 school board meeting.
“I think this is a time, while I still have my health and mobility and some youth left, that I can rediscover my family and spend some time doing all those things over the years I thought of doing when I retire,” Kobik said Thursday.
In a letter to board members, Kobik detailed his career, including becoming superintendent in 2013.
“Our successes are due to an excellent staff and a culture of constant improvement,” Kobik wrote.
Kobik’s last day is June 30, 2019.