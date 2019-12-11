SHIP BOTTOM — A $7.7 million bond referendum to make long-needed repairs at the Long Beach Island Grade School here failed 2-1.
School Board President William Fenimore said Wednesday morning that he was disappointed in the results of the special election, one of 10 happening around the state Tuesday.
“We had town hall meetings, we expected people to come out and make informed decisions and instead we had a lot of misinformation that was put out there and that’s unfortunately what the people relied on,” Fenimore said.
The referendum faced opposition from residents and parents who feared repairs at the LBI School would mean the closure of the district’s other school, the Ethel A. Jacobsen School in Surf City.
According to unofficial results from the Ocean County Clerk’s Office, the referendum was voted down 1,237-476, with 28.5 percent of the registered voters in the school district’s five sending districts casting ballots.
This story is developing.
