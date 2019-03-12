Mainland Regional High School’s mock trial team is headed to the New Jersey State Bar Foundation’s championship finals after winning the state semifinals.
The team, which consists of 10 students, will compete on April 11 at the New Jersey Law Center of New Brunswick against Colts Neck High School of Monmouth County.
Christopher Fernandez, 46, of Egg Harbor Township, is an English teacher and mock trial advisor at Mainland.
Fernandez explained that this season’s case involves a young adult suing an amusement park after suffering injuries on a roller coaster.
Mainland, which is one of nine teams in Atlantic County, won the county competition for the eighth year in a row against Atlantic City High School and the southern regional competition for the fifth year against Central Regional High School of Ocean County. Most recently, Mainland defeated Newton High School of Sussex County for semifinals.
Now they are preparing for finals.
The team that wins finals will advance to the National High School Mock Trial Championship in Athens, Georgia this spring.
"If we go to nationals, (mock trial) goes to May. That’s basically the whole year. It’s very draining at times, the whole process. I think it’s tough for everyone, including me," Fernandez said, adding, "You have to do a lot of things on the fly and think on your feet."
Although Fernandez has been Mainland’s mock trial advisor for twenty-three years, he said preparation and figuring out how to organize practices is always a challenge. Despite these challenges, he said "year after year, (students) live up to the pressure."
To prepare, the team has after-school meetings to discuss the case. Fernandez gives them instructions on basic elements of law. The team also has a real-life lawyer as an advisor, Dominic DePamphilis from D’Arcy Johnson Day Lawyers, who was once a mock trial student on Fernandez’s team.
Fernandez said the most rewarding part of the process has been watching his students learn and grow.
"When I see it click, that means a lot to me," he said. "I just want to see them do their best."