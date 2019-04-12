NEW BRUNSWICK — Mainland Regional High School took home second place Thursday at the New Jersey State Bar Foundation's 37th mock trial competition.
Mainland, a perennial local champion, was defeated by Colts Neck High School of Monmouth County, which took home first place at the New Jersey Law Center in New Brunswick.
This was Mainland’s eighth year in a row winning the Atlantic County Mock Trial competition and the second consecutive year the team made it to the finals, where it placed second last year as well.
The school won the state title for a third time in 2015.
Both Mainland and Colts Neck won their respective rounds in the State Semi-Finals held in March. The Newton High School team of Sussex County, which placed third in the state, was honored at the finals.
Colts Neck will represent New Jersey in the National High School Mock Trial Championship in Athens, Georgia in May.
Since January more than 200 high school teams throughout New Jersey have tried the fictitious case of Avery Mansion v. Captain Kidd’s Pier, which deals with a roller coaster accident.
The Vincent J. Apruzzese Mock Trial Competition is sponsored by the New Jersey State Bar Foundation in cooperation with the New Jersey State Bar Association and New Jersey’s county bar associations.
