Mainland Regional High School recently won the county Mock Trial program for the eighth year in a row, the southern regional competition for the fifth year and its now moving on to the New Jersey state semifinals.
Mainland has been recognized for its history of attending state competitions and even participating in the national championships.
“I think Mock Trial is an invaluable program that is often overlooked,” said Rebecca Lafferty, the county coordinator for the Atlantic County Mock Trial program. “It provides students with an opportunity to learn and utilize critical thinking, leadership, public speaking, and listening skills that can be utilized going forward in whatever profession they choose to pursue.”
On Tuesday, Mainland will attend the state tournament where it will compete against regional winners from Central and North Jersey.
Mainland has won the state championship three times: 2003, 2009, and 2015.
In 2015, Mainland placed ninth at the national championship tournament in Raleigh, North Carolina.
“The team this year is an amazing group of young people,” said Chris Fernandez, the mock trial coach and an English teacher at Mainland. “I can say that any success we have had is a testament to their talent, hard work, and commitment to the team. Last year we made it to the state finals. Hopefully we can take the next step this year.”
Fernandez thanked his lawyer/coach, Dominic DePamphilis from D’Arcy Johnson Day Lawyers.
DePamphilis was part of the Mainland team from 1997-2001.
“It’s great having someone whom I can rely on and who is dedicated and committed to Mainland.” Fernandez said.
Should Mainland succeed Tuesday, the team will advance to the state finals in April.