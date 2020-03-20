Mainland Regional High School and its sending districts of Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point, as well as Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts, have agreed to extend their school closings until April 20.

The move was announced Friday, almost a week after announcing an initial two-week closing beginning Monday due to the new coronavirus pandemic. Since then, Gov. Phil Murphy announced all public, private and parochial schools serving grades preschool through 12 must close beginning Wednesday for at least two weeks.

"This step was taken, as always, in an abundance of caution to continue to preserve the health, safety and welfare of our students, staff and communities. We will continue to monitor the information available and any details that may require a longer closure than currently planned," reads the announcement from the five school districts' superintendents. "We will coordinate with our communities throughout the closure and will provide updates and information specific to the firm date for schools reopening."

Districts advise parents and students to check school websites for more information.

In addition, Ventnor and Margate school boards have announced plans for virtual meetings in light of social distancing recommendations and the federally declared national emergency.

Ventnor's Board of Education meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday will be held via telecommunications. Members of the public will be able to attend and comment virtually. Visit veccnj.org for the link to the meeting.

Margate's Board of School Estimate meeting schedule for 5 p.m. Monday will also be held via telecommunications. Members of the public will be able to attend and comment virtually. Visit margateschools.org for a link to the meeting.