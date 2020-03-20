Mainland Regional High School and its sending districts of Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point, as well as Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts have agreed to extend their school closures until April 20.
The move was announced Friday, almost a week after announcing an initial two-week closure beginning March 16 due to the new coronavirus pandemic. Since then, Gov. Phil Murphy announced all public, private and parochial schools serving grades preschool through 12th must close beginning March 18 for at least two weeks.
"This step was taken, as always, in an abundance of caution to continue to preserve the health, safety, and welfare of our students, staff, and communities. We will continue to monitor the information available and any details that may require a longer closure than currently planned," reads the announcement from the five school districts' superintendents. "We will coordinate with our communities throughout the closure and will provide updates and information specific to the firm date for schools reopening."
Districts advise parents and students to check school websites for more information.
"As we have stated, we know that this is a challenging time. Please know that we are thinking about the health and safety of our students, families, staff, and school communities," the announcement reads.
In addition, Ventnor and Margate school boards have announced plans for virtual meetings in light of social distancing recommendations and the federally declared state of emergency.
Ventnor's Board of Education meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. March 25, will be held via telecommunications. Members of the public will be able to attend virtually and a public comment portion will be held via telecommunications. Visit www.veccnj.org for the link to the meeting.
Margate's Board of School Estimate meeting schedule for 5 p.m. March 23, will also be held via telecommunications. Members of the public will be able to attend virtually and public comment will be held. Visit www.margateschools.org for a link to the meeting.
