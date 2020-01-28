Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
On January 28th, 2020, at the Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. School complex in Atlantic City, the civil rights activist's son Martin Luther King III visited a school assembly with NJ-2d Congressional candidate Amy Kennedy.
Eighth grader Zakeia Watson, 13, is overcome with emotion upon meeting Martin Luther King III on Tuesday at the Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. School in Atlantic City.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
ATLANTIC CITY — “This is an important day for you,” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School complex Principal Jodi Burroughs told students in the K-8 school on the north side of the city.
“It’s important because once in a while in our lives we have the opportunity to meet someone who is connected to a legacy that we will never have the opportunity to meet,” she said.
That opportunity came Tuesday as Martin Luther King III visited the school named for his father as part of a brief tour of the region with Democratic 2nd District congressional candidate Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally in Wildwood.
King III, the eldest son of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, is an activist for civil rights, following in the footsteps of his parents, and a longtime friend of Kennedy’s husband, former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy.
Burroughs prepared the students for King’s visit by reminding them of King Jr.’s legacy.
“All of you have understood that he has been a trailblazer. He has made a way, not just for African Americans, but for all people,” Burroughs said. “Many people worked with Dr. Martin Luther King from all races, from various religions, from various economic groups. Because of the work they did, you are able to be whatever you like to be.”
“I know even now sometimes in America it does not always feel that way, but that means there is still work to be done,” she said.
Superintendent Barry Caldwell said the district was honored by King’s visit, which he said came together very quickly.
WILDWOOD — More than 100 educators, law enforcement, parents and youth-serving organizations…
“It’s an unbelievable emotion,” the 13-year-old said.
Zakeia, who has attended the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day march with her grandmother every year since she was born, said meeting King was “a wow moment” and a “once-in-a-lifetime chance” because of the civil rights legacy of King Jr.
“My race, Dr. King, he did a lot for us. He made many things happen. He changed the country drastically,” she said.
King entered the gym to boisterous applause. He told the students his visit was part of a unity rally “to bring people together, to talk about the future of our nation.”
“Because each one of you has a dream you want to achieve,” he said, encouraging them to fight for their dreams and never be discouraged.
