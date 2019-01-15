HAMMONTON — Sam Mento III and Thomas Attanasi will continue to lead the board of education here, the county executive superintendent decided after the board members came up with a tie vote during reorganization.
Mento said Tuesday morning he was notified by Hammonton School Superintendent Robin Chieco of the decision.
During its reorganization meeting Jan. 2, Hammonton Board of Education vote was split when it came to electing a president and vice president. Nominees were current board President Mento or former board Vice President John Lyons for president, and current board Vice President Attanasi or Barbara Berenato for vice president.
Per state law, the executive county superintendent must appoint board officers if the board fails to do so.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Thursday.