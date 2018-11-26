Maria Mento was named chairwoman of the Atlantic Cape Community College Board of Trustees this month, becoming the first alumna to fill the role.
Mento, of Ventnor, who serves as the city’s administrator, was appointed to the board in 2010. She graduated Atlantic Cape in 1977 before earning a business degree at the former Glassboro State College, now Rowan University, and a masters from Rutgers University.
Mento served for the former executive vice president and chief finance officer for the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, according to her biography on the college website.
Mento’s appointment was made during the board’s annual reorganization meeting Nov. 20. James Kennedy, of Linwood, was elected vice chairman and Ellen Nicholson Byrne, of Sea Isle City, was elected treasurer.
Mento replaces outgoing chairman David Coskey, who remains on the board.
Ocean City students submit proposals for Spaceflight Experiments Program: Fifteen teams of students from Ocean City High School and Intermediate School have submitted proposals for experiments to be carried out on the International Space Station this year.
The national nonprofit Student Spaceflight Experiments Program asks students around the country to develop experiments and allows for those experiments to be tested by astronauts in space. A team of Ocean City students were selected to participate in the program in 2014, and finally had their experiment sent to space in early 2015 after a failed launch.
This year, students are expecting to hear back on their submissions for Mission 13 in December.
If selected, the students will travel to Cape Canaveral, Florida, to see the launch of their protocols and materials into space.
The Ocean City School District is one of two kindergarten-through-12th-grade districts in New Jersey participating in the program after the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education approved its plan to involve much of the school community in the SSEP.
Rutgers to collaborate to increase college access: Rutgers University, New Brunswick, is among 130 public universities and systems nationwide to collaborate to increase college access, close the achievement gap and award hundreds of thousands more degrees by 2025, the college announced this month.
The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, which is organizing the collaborative effort known as Powered by Publics: Scaling Student Success, announced the program at its 131st annual meeting, in New Orleans.
The participating institutions will work within clusters to implement practices to advance student success on their campuses. Collectively, the institutions enroll 3 million students, including 1 million who receive Pell Grants.