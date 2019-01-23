EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Michael Price, who was narrowly defeated for a two-year unexpired term in the November election, was selected by the school board to temporarily fill the seat vacated by his challenger.
Price was approved unanimously by the school board at its meeting Tuesday for a one-year term.
"We're very pleased that that situation is resolved," said board President Lou Della Barca.
Price said he was happy to be able to serve.
"I'm an independent thinker, and I'm looking forward to coming in and working with the board and serving the community," he said.
The district solicited applications for the vacancy in early January after Yolanda Cooper, who beat Price by three votes in the general election, declined the seat due to family obligations.
Price, Stephen Napoli, Terre Alabarda, Torrina Bennett-Michael, Lucas Dailyda, Stephanie Albrecht-Pedrick and Justin Riggs were all interviewed for the position at the Jan. 15 meeting, but the board could not come to a decision. Atlantic County Executive Superintendent Robert Bumpus directed the board to resume deliberations and gave a 65-day deadline.
Della Barca said the election results played a factor in the board's decision to appoint Price.
Price will serve through the remainder of 2019. The final year of the unexpired term he is filling will be up for election in November. Price said he intends to seek election.