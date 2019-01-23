EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Michael Price, who was narrowly defeated for a two-year unexpired term in the November election, was selected by the school board to temporarily fill the seat vacated by his challenger.
Price was approved unanimously by the school board at its meeting Tuesday for a one-year term.
"We're very pleased that that situation is resolved," said board President Lou Della Barca.
Price was not immediately available for comment.
The district had solicited applications for the vacancy in early January after Yolanda Cooper, who beat out Price by three votes in the General Election, had declined the seat due to family obligations.
Price, Stephen Napoli, Terre Alabarda, Torrina Bennett-Michael, Lucas Dailyda, Stephanie Albrecht-Pedrick and Justin Riggs were all interviewed for the position at the Jan. 15 meeting, but the board could not come to a decision. County Executive Superintendent Robert Bumpus directed the board to resume deliberations and gave a 65-day deadline.
Della Barca said the election results played a factor in the board's ultimate decision to appoint Price.
Price will serve through the remainder of 2019. The final year of the unexpired term he is filling will be up for election in November.