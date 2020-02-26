Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Students Dylan Hoffman and Anthony Anderson, as well as subsitute teacher Donald Justin Rhinesmith take the oath of enlistment for the US Army from NASA astronaut and Army Col. Andrew Morgan stationed aboard the International Space Station from Middle Township High School library Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2020.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Two Middle Township High School students and one of their coaches made history Wednesday when they participated in the first oath of military enlistment from space.
Seniors Dylan Hoffman and Anthony Anderson, as well as coach and substitute teacher Donald Justine Rhinesmith, recited the oath from the high school library as spoken by U.S. Army Col. Andrew Morgan, a NASA astronaut aboard the International Space Station.
“It’s a one-time opportunity, but it will also be in conjunction with the Space Force as the sixth branch of the U.S. military,” said Army Staff Sgt. Derek D. Olson, a recruiter in Atlantic and Cape May counties.
Anderson, 18, of Rio Grande, said he decided to enlist because he likes working with his hands, particularly auto mechanics. He said he became interested in the Army when the recruiters visited the school his sophomore year.
“It’s a pretty amazing experience,” Anderson said of the ceremony.
Hoffman said he was honored to be able to participate.
Rhinesmith, 27, of Cape May Court House, a Middle Township High School graduate, hopes to become an officer.
Morgan told the recruits he was only able to become an astronaut because of the opportunities he had in the Army.
“All things that are worth doing are hard,” said Morgan. “I’m so proud of you and your decision to serve.”
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
