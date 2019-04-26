MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Art teacher Karen Biederman is hoping the third time is the charm for this year’s Vans Custom Culture contest.
For the second year in a row, Middle Township High School was selected as a semi-finalist in the annual sneaker design contest, where the winner receives $75,000 for their school. It is their third time entering the contest.
“I can’t even believe we made it,” said Biederman.
The Vans Custom Culture contest was created by the shoe company to “inspire and empower high school students to embrace their creativity through art and design and to bring attention to diminishing arts education budgets.” Entrants had to create two designs, one that conveys “local flavor” and another the epitomizes “Off The Wall” Vans culture.
Middle Township art students’ designed a “Jersey Fresh” themed shoe with hints of the shore including a 3-D printed roller coaster. The “Off The Wall” shoe had an extraterrestrial theme with a space mountain and skateboarding aliens.
Biederman said it was group effort to develop the designs.
“Everybody wanted a roller coaster," she said.
Biederman said she was informed last Friday, the first day of spring break, that they made the cut and has been able to contact only some of the students involved in creating the sneaker design. Others are away on vacation. The district announced has announced the news on social media, asking for votes.
Last year, the high school was named as a finalist in the competition and was awarded $10,000 for the district’s art program.
“The $10,000 prize has been used for new supplies, including paint, pottery wheels, high quality drawing pencils, visiting artists, and field trips. If we were to win $75,000 prize, we would be able to invest in technology, programs like In Design, Photoshop, and more resources,” senior Julia Mallett wrote in the district’s impact letter, a requirement of the contest.
Mallett said that becoming a finalist last year had a positive community impact and created a sense of togetherness.
“In our small town, success like this does not happen often, and when it does, it really matters. Winning would give our team, school, and the community a sense of pride and validation, as well as the resources to help our art program grow,” Mallett wrote.
They were also able to add an Advanced Placement art class to the district's offerings.
In addition to Mallett, students Gia Conte, Emmy Clarke, Bella DiPasquale, Rachel Williams, and Hailey Urbaczewski also worked on the sneakers.
Biederman, a cheerleader for her students, said that she is excited for her students to compete again, but is really hoping that senior Gia Conte is selected for an art school scholarship from Laguna College of Art & Design, which the college has the option of awarding.
Voting started earlier this week at customculture.vans.com and continues until May 3. The finalists will be announced between May 6 and 10 and the grand prize winner will be announced between May 13 and 17.