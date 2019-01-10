MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Two girls from Middle Township High School are being investigated after social media post that school officials say contained racist language.
In a statement to parents posted on the school district’s social media accounts, Middle Township Superintendent David Salvo said that the incident is being investigated.
Salvo was not immediately available Thursday for additional comment.
According to the post, the district became aware of the situation on Wednesday. They said the post on social media contained “posted a very inappropriate image which contained clearly offensive racist language.”
“As a school district and community, we do not condone or accept such language or offensive behavior,” Salvo wrote in the post.
The district said it is still investigating the situation, but that the students “did not take the picture during school hours, the picture was not taken on school property, and that the location depicted in the picture is not actually in Middle Township.”
“We will continue to investigate the matter, and will impose appropriate discipline and other remedial measures. We also will be reaching out to our students, staff, stakeholders, and community members to assist in addressing the situation,” Salvo wrote. “The Middle Township School District remains committed to providing a positive and inclusive school culture, where students can learn and grow in a diverse, encouraging, and safe environment.”
