MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A senior at Middle Township High School has written an apology letter after posting a racially offensive photo on social media last week.
“When the picture was taken I was not thinking about racism or hate toward any person or group, I was trying to look cool,” the letter reads. “I now truly understand the gravity of my actions and how enormously offensive they were.”
The photo which drew the ire of the community on Facebook, shows the teenage girl, who is white, smiling and posing, crouched over a racial epithet spray painted on a wooden platform located on private property in Avalon.
The photo was taken by another student and both girls have been disciplined, according to Superintendent David Salvo. Salvo said he could not discuss the exact action they face.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Two girls from Middle Township High School are being investigated after sh…
During a school board meeting Thursday, Chris Hines, of Wildwood, who formerly coached football in Middle Township, read the letter from the student, who he said he met with personally.
In the letter, the student states that she takes responsibility for her action and would like a second chance.
“I am so ashamed of my actions and the way I made the people of my community feel,” the letter reads. “I was wrong and my actions were ignorant.”
Hines said he contacted the student after hearing about the incident since he knew her brothers and mother. He said they met for dinner and discussed the use of the racial epithet and why it was offensive and inappropriate.
“I felt like I needed to say something,” said Hines.
Before reading the letter, Hines, who is black, told the board that he experienced situations similar to this when he was growing up in the area, and explained that to the girl.
“From talking to the young lady, she was very remorseful and she didn’t realize the effect that it would have on the community and the other people,” he said.
During the school board meeting, member Glorida Hodges, who chairs the equity and affirmative action subcommittee, said that the board was pleased with the reaction from the superintendent and other administrators to the situation.
Hodges said the district took 21 steps overnight to address the incident, including putting a message out on Facebook. She also applauded the students for their maturity.
“The students handled the situation really well,” Hodges said, crediting the cultural diversity training the district has instituted.
She said there was a recommendation in the affirmative action committee to begin a diversity alliance club.
Other members of the community also spoke about the incident Thursday evening. Parent Rosie Jefferson said she would like to see the conversation continue and applauded the idea of a diversity club.
“Some say this reflects underlying thoughts, others would like to do bodily harm, but I say this is a teaching moment for the entire community of Middle Township,” Jefferson told the board.
She requested that the school contact the yearbook printers to have any of the student’s school-related titles removed.
Board President Dennis Roberts said that Salvo has been criticized unfairly for stating where incident took place.
“We wanted to give the facts, it wasn’t to defend anything,” Roberts said.
Anita Shelton of the Whitesboro section of Middle Township said she was appalled at the incident. She asked that the word “minority” not be used because the use of it creates an unnecessary division in the community.
“Every time you say that word, you’re putting somebody in a box,” she said.
Resident Dolores Spaulding said the student’s letter should be read at an assembly for all the students.
“The girl is really sorry and what else can you do but accept her apology,” Spaulding said. “I know that it’s hard to accept, but she’s sincere.”