SHIP BOTTOM — A $7.7 million bond referendum to make long-needed repairs at the Long Beach Island Grade School failed nearly 3-1.

According to unofficial results from the Ocean County Clerk’s Office, the referendum was voted down 1,237-476, with 28.5% of registered voters in the school district’s five sending districts casting ballots.

School board President William Fenimore said Wednesday morning he was disappointed in the results of the special election, one of 10 in the state Tuesday. Only five of the 10 proposals statewide passed.

“We had town hall meetings, we expected people to come out and make informed decisions, and instead we had a lot of misinformation that was put out there. And that’s unfortunately what the people relied on,” Fenimore said.

The referendum faced opposition from residents and parents who feared repairs at the LBI School would mean the closing of the district’s other school, the Ethel A. Jacobsen School in Surf City.

The Long Beach Island Consolidated District serves about 225 students in towns along Long Beach Island except for Beach Haven, which operates its own district. The students attend Southern Regional schools for seventh through 12th grade.

This is the second time in two years that voters denied the district a bond to make structural repairs. Two years ago, an $18.4 million referendum for the Jacobsen School failed 2-1.

Fenimore said he was unsure how the board was going to move forward. Its next meeting is scheduled for  7 p.m. Thursday at the LBI School.

Asked about the future of the $1.5 million in capital reserve that had been earmarked for some of the LBI School repairs and a district strategic planning process set to begin early next year, Fenimore said that will also have to be decided at a future meeting.

The district has needed the structural repairs at the LBI school for well over a decade, but they were put off as the district — facing declining enrollment — contemplated its next move. Fenimore said during one of the town hall meetings on the referendum that the cost to operate both schools was eating away at the district’s surplus.

The board, which reorganizes in January, will welcome two new members, which may sway its future decisions.

