PLEASANTVILLE — The Board of Education on Tuesday night tabled a decision on whether the board attorney should represent President Carla Thomas in a recent lawsuit and ethics complaint against her.
At the meeting Tuesday, State Monitor J. Michael Rush asked the board to table further discussion until he gets legal guidance on the correct way to proceed.
Thomas could not be reached for comment Wednesday. She made no comments about the ethics charges or lawsuit Tuesday night.
The ethics complaint was brought by a teacher alleging Thomas publicly harassed her over her support for a school board candidate not favored by Thomas; and the lawsuit was brought by an insurance broker who alleges Thomas “falsely imputed fraudulent and/or criminal practices” to him in talking to other board members, preventing him from getting a district contract.
Board attorney James Carroll has submitted $4,500 in bills to the board for work he has already done on Curtis Lackland v. PBOE et als and Swezeny v. Thomas before the School Ethics Commission. Carroll said he was assigned the cases by interim Superintendent Dennis J. Anderson.
Carroll was assigned to handle the second count of the lawsuit, he said, which addresses Thomas’ alleged actions. In-house counsel Karyn White was assigned to handle the first count, alleging the school district did not provide insurance broker Lackland with information in a timely manner for participating in the bidding process for a district contract.
State Fiscal Monitor Constance J. Bauer, who was not in attendance, withheld payment to Carroll for the two cases via a Feb. 11 letter, until the board votes on representation.
“I believe it is in the public interest for the Board to take action to appoint counsel for matters that may involve an individual Board member,” Bauer wrote. “In these matters, I understand that neither of these issues is covered or represented by the District’s insurance carrier.”
While board of education members are indemnified under state law — entitled to having their legal defense paid for by the district when they are named in lawsuits directly related to board duties — it’s unclear whether the specifics of these cases would be covered.
According to a November/December 2008 article by attorney Susan Hodges in School Leader, the magazine of the New Jersey School Boards Association, there are limits to the kinds of behavior covered by the indemnification law.
Board members “are not entitled to those protections when they are sued for conduct which falls outside their clearly delineated duties,” the article states.
“Ms. Thomas falsely stated to at least another Board member that plaintiff had actually purchased a vehicle for another Board member,” the Lackland lawsuit said. It also said Thomas, at the Sept. 3 meeting, repeated in public “a complete falsehood” that his firm had previously billed for ghost employees.
A brief filed in the case said Carroll reviewed the tapes of the meetings and said the allegations are false.
The ethics complaint filed by teacher Susan M. Swezeny, of Egg Harbor Township, alleges Thomas harassed her on school property and made her feel threatened on Election Day 2019, over her support for a school board candidate supported by the Pleasantville Education Association.
Swezeny alleges Thomas was campaigning for three candidates supported by Thomas’ family members, Craig and David Callaway of Atlantic City — inappropriately calling them the Democratic school board candidates, since school board elections are nonpartisan.
Carroll, the board attorney, said he began working on the cases because there were deadlines involved.
“These (cases) arose during December,” Carroll said. “They were matters of urgency.”
Board member Jerome Page asked why the board was not told of the cases until Tuesday night. He said it was inappropriate for the board attorney to represent Thomas in the case, when he and another board member are involved as witnessing or being affected by some of Thomas’ alleged misbehavior.
The legal representation discussion happened soon after the board announced a new Code of Conduct had been discussed at a board retreat Feb. 1. It would be up to board members whether to adopt it, Thomas said. But no one had a copy of it Tuesday night, and no details were available. Thomas said it will probably be up for adoption at the next board meeting.
“We wanted to come together to call ourselves the ‘New Board,’” Thomas said of the aftermath of the retreat, meant to foster a more cooperative attitude among board members.
