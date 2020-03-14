TRENTON — More than 85,000 New Jersey students attending in-state colleges received financial aid this year, a 12% increase from last year, the state announced last week.
The Higher Education Student Assistance Authority said the increase in assistance is due in part to the state's Tuition Aid Grant program as well as the free community college grant and the expansion of aid to New Jersey Dreamers, both in 2019.
“Opening access to higher education to our state's residents is not only a focus of our State Plan for Higher Education but also a key to strengthening our economy," said Zakiya Smith Ellis, New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education. “The success of New Jersey’s students in attaining post-secondary credentials will enable them to contribute further to the state’s progress.”
New Jersey financial aid data from the fall 2019 semester show:
- 70,872 students received TAG awards totaling $226 million.
- 2,353 students received $3.8 million in New Jersey Student Tuition Assistance Reward Scholarships (NJSTARS).
- 7,610 students received CCOG awards totaling $9.7 million.
- 6,065 part-time students at county colleges received $4.5 million in part-time TAG awards.
- 353 students received Governor’s Urban Scholarships totaling $178,000.
- 57 students received $141,500 in World Trade Center Scholarships.
- Two students received a total of $14,000 in Survivors Tuition Benefit Scholarships.
- Eight students received $117,000 in Law Enforcement Officer Memorial (LEOM) Scholarships.
- 517 students received NJBEST Scholarships totaling $685,000.
Pinelands awarded anti-vaping grant
The Pinelands Regional School District was awarded a Take Vape Away grant for $2,800 from Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation Fund at the Community Foundation of New Jersey.
With this grant, Pinelands Regional School District plans on providing ongoing education to students on the dangers of vaping through its health curriculum and school-wide activities. Additionally, the grant will support vape sensors in all bathrooms and locker rooms.
During the 2018-2019 school year, 75 students were sent out for a chemical screening, 69 were in possession of a vaping device and 43 were caught in the act of vaping. On multiple occasions, students were removed from the school via ambulance due to an adverse reaction from vaping.
Ocean City PTA to host A Night in Monte Carlo fundraiser
The Ocean City Parent Teacher Association will host A Night in Monte Carlo fundraiser from 6:30 to 11 p.m. March 21 at the Yacht Club of Sea Isle City, 4487 Venicean Road.
Tickets for this event cost $75 each or 2 for $130, which includes a beverage voucher, door prize entry, gaming cash, valet parking and hors d’oeuvres. A limited number of tickets are available. Tickets purchased by Sunday will come with five extra door prize entries.
The fundraiser features music and dancing, casino-style games, raffles and auction items, and a chance to win a sunset cruise for eight people.
Proceeds benefit educational enhancements for students.
Questions regarding sponsorship for A Night in Monte Carlo can be directed to ocnjpta1@gmail.com. For tickets via Venmo, use @OceanCity-PTA.
Egg Harbor Township students win honorable mention in C-SPAN contest
Timothy Medina and Nardeen Saleep, students at Egg Harbor Township High School in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, are honorable mention winners in C-SPAN’s national 2020 StudentCam competition. Medina and Saleep will receive $250 for the documentary, "The Wage Gap."
Each year since 2006, C-SPAN partners with local cable television providers in communities nationwide to invite middle and high school students to produce short documentaries about a subject of national importance. This year students addressed the theme, "What's Your Vision in 2020? Explore the issue you most want presidential candidates to address during the campaign."
In response, nearly 5,400 students from 44 states and Washington, D.C., participated.
"StudentCam provides a platform for young people to have their voices heard on the issues they are clearly passionate about," said C-SPAN Director of Education Relations Craig McAndrew. "This year's entries reflect remarkable research and production values and feature a wide range of interviews with elected officials and experts. The life skills students learn from this experience will carry them forward in their academic, personal and professional lives."
These winners are among the 330 students from across the country winning a total of $100,000.
High school students competed on a regional level, with the United States divided into three regions: West, Central and East. Middle school students were judged on a national basis. The grand prize winner was selected nationally among all regions and grade levels.
The 150 winning videos can be viewed at www.studentcam.org.
Applications now open for Four Star Leadership 2020 summer program
Four Star Leadership with General Tommy Franks is accepting applications and nominations for its leadership program that provides selected students the opportunity to earn scholarships, meet influential leaders and help prepare for their futures.
The program will be held July 12-17 in Oklahoma for 70 of the top-performing high school students from around the world. This opportunity is valued at more than $4,000 and is free of cost for selected students, including expenses, travel and programming.
Students will be housed on the campus of Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond, Oklahoma, where they will meet and engage with national and international leaders including elected officials, dignitaries and championship-level athletes. In addition, students will be confronted with practical leadership and ethical scenarios and then challenged to address them individually in a persuasive speech and writing competition as well as collaboratively in an ethics bowl competition.
Applications and nominations for Four Star Leadership 2020 are being accepted now through April 20. School advisors, coaches, scouting leaders and directors of youth programs are encouraged to nominate young leaders in their organization. For more information on the program, to nominate a student or to apply, visit FourStarLeader.com.
