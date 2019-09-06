TRENTON — Slightly more students in New Jersey are passing their standardized English Language Arts test, and slightly less are passing in math, according to the latest results from the New Jersey Department of Education.
The DOE presented this week at the state Board of Education meeting the results showing the percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations in the English test up 1.2 percentage points. The number of students meeting or exceeding expectations in math were down .7 percentage points.
The results are from the Spring 2019 administration of the New Jersey Student Learning Assessments (NJSLA), formerly the PARCC test, across grades 3 to 10. Meeting or exceeding expectations is defined as scoring a Level 4 or 5 on the assessment.
State officials said the results from the statewide assessment also demonstrate that New Jersey has more work to do to ensure that all students have equitable access to post-secondary opportunities, pointing to gaps among subgroups in race, socio-economic status, and those with disabilities.
The district-level and school-by-school results are expected to be available on the nj.gov/education in the fall after school boards discuss results at public meetings and parents receive their child’s score reports.
In addition, the DOE on Wednesday presented to the state board an updated timeline to replace the current standardized tests, a promise made by the Murphy administration during its campaign.
This school year, the DOE will issues requests for proposals for the new generation of assessments and in 2021-22 begin implementation of the 11th grade graduation assessment.
The new timeline states that 2022-23 will be the first year of next generation of assessments in grades 3-9.
The timeline will be adjusted if necessary, the DOE states.
