TRENTON – A Cumberland County school was one of two schools in the state named this year as a national distinguished school for exceptional student performance.

The New Jersey Department of Education last week announced the Morris Goodwin School of Greenwich Township in Cumberland County and the Pace Charter School of Hamilton in Mercer County were named 2019 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished Schools.

“These schools are examples of equity in action,” Education Commissioner Lamont O. Repollet said. “We are proud of the work the teachers, administrators, families and, most importantly, the students have done to earn this recognition.”

As part of the distinction, each school will receive up to $15,000 to support Title I programs, which are designed to assist schools with high percentages of children from low-income families.

The 2019 ESEA Distinguished Schools Program is sponsored by the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators.

