School tax bills will be slightly higher next year for most homeowners in the Greater Egg Harbor Regional School Districts.
The regional high school district and three out of its four sending districts all voted to increase their respective tax levies in the 2020-21 budget, except for Egg Harbor City, which passed a flat budget.
The school board for the Greater Egg Harbor district, which funds three high schools for students from Hamilton Township, Egg Harbor City, Mullica Township and Galloway Township, approved a $77.4 million budget during a virtual meeting held last May 4.
The regional budget includes a general fund tax levy of $34 million, up 2%, and a debt service tax levy of $3.8 million down 5.5%, for a total tax levy increase of $450,380. The increased funding will go toward increased salaries and benefits, technology purchases, building maintenance and charter school tuition, according to the district's 2020-21 budget document.
The distribution of taxes in the regional district is based on each town’s equalized valuation and enrollment in the district, with the tax rate increasing in Egg Harbor City and Galloway and decreasing in Hamilton and Mullica.
For every $100,000 of assessed value, the tax impact from the regional school budget will be: taxpayers in Egg Harbor City will see their regional school tax bill rise $30.80 annually; Galloway Township taxpayers will pay an additional $26.80 annually for regional school taxes; Hamilton Township taxpayers will have their regional school tax bill decrease by $23.10 annually; and Mullica will pay $7.90 less per year in regional school taxes.
On the local level, Galloway, Hamilton and Mullica townships school districts raised taxes, too, for 2020-21.
In a 6-3 vote last week, the Galloway Township Board of Education approved a $69.9 million budget with a $34 million tax levy. Galloway Township's school budget includes an increase in the total tax levy of 2% or $659,273. This equates to a 1.8-cent increase in the annual tax rate or a hike of $18 in local school taxes for a $100,000 home.
During the April 27 Galloway school board meeting, broadcast on YouTube, there was back and forth debate about the timing of a tax increase with such high levels of unemployment due to COVID-19.
“People are hurting. I think the taxpayers are hurting,” said Board President Suzette Carmen, who voted against the budget.
Mullica Township Board of Education during its April 28 meeting also approved its $14.1 million budget for 2020-21. The budget includes a $4.8 million tax levy, up 2%. The increase means the tax rate will increase 2 cents, or $20 a year for a home valued at $100,000.
Hamilton Township Board of Education approved a $56.3 million budget on April 27 with a $21.5 million tax levy. The 2% increase in the levy equates to a 2-cent increase in the tax rate, meaning tax bills for the local school district will increase an additional $20 a year for a home valued at $100,000.
Egg Harbor City School District, which held its public hearing on its 2020-21 budget May 6, approved an $11.9 million budget with a $3.3 million tax levy and no increase in its tax rate, which will remain at $1.63 per $100,000 of assessed value.
Egg Harbor City Business Administrator Joe Smurlo said the flat budget was possible because of increases in state aid.
"This was achieved mainly as a result of a $419,698 increase in state aid, and an additional increase of $23,534 in our preschool aid. We are one of the district's receiving additional aid due to the state's efforts to fully fund the school funding formula," Smurlo said.
Preliminary state aid figures released by the governor earlier this year, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic that has had a negative impact on the state financially, are subject to change. The aid amounts must be finalized by the state Legislature this summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.