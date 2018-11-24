MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Last month, Mullica Township School District unveiled new outdoor physical education equipment as part of a grant from Project Fit America and AtlantiCare.
Physical education teacher Scott Newhall said the $25,000 fitness station circuit was presented to students on Oct. 24 and will enhance students’ fitness, health and overall wellness.
“They're very excited about the equipment. It gives them more avenues to challenge themselves,” Newhall said of the students.
Project Fit America is a charitable organization based in California that provides tools and curricula to students to improve cardiovascular health. Since 1990, they have provided their services to more than 800 schools in 40 states, according to their website.