TRENTON – Manuel Da Silva was named Friday acting Chief Executive Officer of the Schools Development Authority by Gov. Phil Murphy to replace Lizette Delgado-Polanco, who resigned earlier this week amid questions over hiring practices.
Da Silva, who most recently served as Vice President of Construction Operations, will be considered by the board to serve on an interim basis.
“The SDA funds and manages the construction, modernization, and renovation of school facilities all across New Jersey," said Murphy announcing the appointment. “I’m proud to support this critical work by recommending Manuel Da Silva as Acting SDA CEO, helping New Jersey students and educators benefit from world-class educational facilities."
The agency oversees construction projects in 31 of the state’s poorest school districts.
Delgado-Polanco, a South Jersey native who grew up in Hammonton, was appointed by Murphy last year. She came under fire for reports by the The Record newspaper that she hired family members and several candidates that lacked the relevant qualifications for their positions.
Among her most recent appearances, Delgado-Polanco helped kick off construction of an addition at Millville High School to stem overcrowding. She was also present for the opening of a new middle school on Lincoln Avenue in Vineland before the start of the school year.
Days after her resignation, Delgado-Polanco also stepped down as the vice chairwoman of the New Jersey Democratic State Committee.
According to a press release from the governor's office, Da Silva joined the SDA in 2010 as a senior manager in the engineering section. He went on to serve as Program Director of Program Operations before being named in 2017 to his most recent position in the agency.
Prior to public service, Da Silva was Chief Operations Officer for M. Alfieri Co., Inc., a commercial property management firm based in Edison. He is a resident of Shrewsbury in Monmouth County.