TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy called for $15.4 billion to fund K-12 education in New Jersey next year, as well as expanded funding for his free community college program as part of his 2020 budget address.
“These commitments mean we can continue to be a national leader in the delivery of high-quality public education,” said Murphy as he addressed the state Legislature Tuesday.
This year’s education funding proposal marks a $450 million increase in funding over the previous year’s budget and includes more than $280 million increase in total aid for primary and secondary education.
“Last year, we began the process of finally fulfilling our obligations to our public schools, increasing our investment in K-through-12 classrooms by more than $350 million,” Murphy said in his second budget address. “Let there be no doubt, this investment is one reason why 2018 saw the lowest increase in the average statewide property tax bill not just in the last nine years – but on record.”
During last year’s budget negotiations, school funding was part of a budget stalemate that shut down the government for several days in the summer. Eventually, the governor and the Democrats in the Legislature came to an agreement to revamp the funding formula to distribute more funds to those districts that had been underfunded for almost a decade, which meant decreasing aid to overfunded districts.
In his remarks regarding education funding, Murphy touched on the school funding reform legislation that eliminated growth caps for districts, which limited the increases in state aid, and phased out adjustment aid over a period of seven years.
“The work to modernize our formula to meet the on-the-ground needs of districts today, led by Sen. President (Steve) Sweeney, is ensuring that school funding dollars are more efficiently and effectively following our children,” he said.
The 2020 education budget includes an increase of $68 million toward preschool programs, $323 million in teacher’s pension funding, and $32 million in construction debt service funds. The budget also eliminates $12 million from the commercial valuation stabilization aid, which exclusively benefits the Atlantic City School District. This funding, which for the last two years was $32 million, was a response to the district’s steep loss in revenue due to casino tax appeals.
In addition, $243 million is eliminated from the post-retirement medical fund.
Total post-secondary education spending is proposed to increase by $30 million in next year’s budget, with most of the increases funneled into the state’s Community College Opportunity Grant. The grant was provided this year to local colleges as part of a $25 million free college pilot program. The funds are applied to the tuition balance of eligible students enrolled in community colleges after all other state and federal monies are deducted. The 2020 budget will increase funding for this program to $58.5 million.
Murphy said the funds will reach 18,000 students in the 2019-2020 academic year at every community college. There is also an additional $5 million toward the Tuition Aid Grant program and $2 million toward Educational Opportunity Fund grants.
Meanwhile, funding for the state's public colleges and universities dropped by $12 million, but Murphy said that this is because his administration is proposing a new, outcomes-based funding formula for these schools. This includes the the redistribution of $15 million in current operating aid and an additional $20 million in new funding, according to a budget document released by the Treasury.
"To access this funding, colleges will be required to commit to the Student Bill of Rights, the Financial Aid Shopping Sheet, and other principles in the forthcoming student-centric state plan for higher education,” the document reads.
“This is a first step in funding higher education through fairness, and not politics. It is part of the broader state plan which Higher Education Secretary Zakiya Smith-Ellis will be releasing in the near future,” Murphy said.
The state has not yet released what the budget proposal will mean for each individual district and college.
Education advocacy groups responded Tuesday to the budget address with hope and cautiousness.
“This budget keeps us on the path of making up for almost a decade of neglect under former Governor Christie and moves us toward the goal of full funding of school districts’ adequacy budgets under the SFRA formula,” said David Sciarra, Education Law Center executive director.
He said the ELC remains concerned about the impact of the school funding reform on districts already spending below what the state considers adequate per pupil.
The New Jersey Education Association representing the state’s teachers and support staff called the budget “progressive” and “people-focused,” and praised the increase in funding toward public education and the pension system.
“It really is a blueprint for building a stronger middle class and a fairer economy that works for everyone,” reads a statement from NJEA’s officers, President Marie Blistan, Vice President Sean M. Spiller and Secretary-Treasurer Steve Beatty.
NJEA urged the administration to work with districts hurt by drastic budget cuts to ensure they have resources to provide a high-quality education.
Presidents of local community colleges praised the increase in the free college grant program.
“The Community College Opportunity Grants are removing a barrier for many who never thought that college was a possibility for them to attend; providing career and transfer opportunities for eligible students,” said Atlantic Cape Community College President Barbara Gaba.