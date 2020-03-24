TRENTON — Students in New Jersey will not have to take state standardized tests this spring due to school closings related to the new coronavirus, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday.
“We have applied for the available federal waiver to cancel all student standardized testing for April,” Murphy said during his daily press briefing on the state’s COVID-19 response.
The test cancellation will depend on U.S. Department of Education approval, but Murphy said he is confident it will be accepted.
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced last week the availability of the waiver due to school closings around the nation as states try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Students need to be focused on staying healthy and continuing to learn. Teachers need to be able to focus on remote learning and other adaptations. Neither students nor teachers need to be focused on high-stakes tests during this difficult time,” DeVos said.
Murphy said he will issue an executive order to address the impact of the waiver on state law.
Each spring, students in third through eighth grade, as well as high school, across New Jersey are required to take standardized tests in English and math.
The results of the tests, formerly called PARCC and most recently renamed the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment, are not only used to measure student achievement but to meet federal education assessment requirements, state graduation requirements for high school students and to set state and federal aid.
“With students at home and not in their regular classrooms, it is simply not feasible for us to be able to move forward with testing in any meaningful way,” Murphy said, adding the decision will not impact graduation for any student this year.
After the announcement from the federal Department of Education, several school districts said they were awaiting guidance from state officials.
“We are aware that this information was released by Secretary of Education DeVos and appreciate the recognition that current school closings will impact state testing,” Egg Harbor City Superintendent Adrienne Shulby said on behalf of all the superintendents in Atlantic County.
In its guidance, the U.S. Department of Education said that because student performance, as measured by assessments, is required to be used in statewide accountability systems, any state that receives a one-year waiver may also receive a waiver from the requirement that testing data be used in the statewide accountability system due to the national emergency.
“The No. 1 priority must be for our students to work on the lessons before them and to use the time as best as possible to keep up with their current studies,” Murphy said. “Many parents have moved into a dual role of classroom educator. And it would not be fair for them to also have to pick up the title of test proctor, as well.”
Murphy added there is no update on how long schools will be closed, “but it is still until further notice.”
