Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday public schools throughout the state will remain closed until at least May 15.
“Let me be perfectly clear. There is nobody who wants to open the schools more than I do … but I can’t do that right now. But I remain hopeful we can,” Murphy said during his daily briefing with other state officials.
Mike Nolan, principal of Hammonton Middle School, backed the governor's play.
“I am thankful and grateful for Gov. Murphy's approach. I feel like he is being smart about this, and as much as our whole school community in Hammonton wants to get back to normal, it's extremely important that we do not return too soon," Nolan said. "For the sake of our students, I'm hopeful we can open up mid-May and finish with some sense of normalcy. I am thankful that he left that window open.”
The announcement leaves open-ended, among other things, the possibility of a resumption of the high school sports season. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, the body that oversees high school sports in the state, says it is still prepared to have a spring season if classes resume.
“As noted, NJSIAA is committed to doing whatever is possible to provide New Jersey’s student-athletes with some type of spring season," the association said in a statement. "We have models in place that allow for competition starting as late as May 25, but given the late start date, tournament play may not be viable. Our commitment to conclude the spring season no later than June 30 stands. As the governor noted, we remain hopeful.”
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 4,391, bringing the total to 75,317, Murphy said. There have been 362 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 3,518.
“That is now officially more than the lives lost from fellow New Jerseyans in the First World War in total,” Murphy said. “God bless their souls, each and every single one of them.”
Currently, there are 8,224 people hospitalized across the state, Murphy said, including 2,014 people in intensive care and 1,645 people on ventilators. Between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 10 p.m. Wednesday, 802 residents were discharged from hospitals.
So far, Atlantic County has reported a total of 327 cases, 13 deaths and 66 recovered. Cape May County has reported 187 cases, with 17 designated as off quarantine and 10 deaths. Cumberland County has reported 214 cases and three deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Also during Murphy’s briefing, he said social distancing efforts are so far successful, noting that “we’re not home yet, by any means, but our efforts are working.”
“It is working, and together we will break the back of the curve, the virus, bring it down as far as we can, as close to zero. And begin responsibly to get back on our feet,” he said.
Friday’s briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Atlantic County
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing begins Thursday, April 9, for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public on Tuesday, April 14, and Thursday, April 16, said Atlantic County Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting April 22, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
