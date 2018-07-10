ATLANTIC CITY — Gov. Phil Murphy announced the first steps New Jersey will take this school year to begin transitioning away from the current statewide student assessment.
During a press conference Tuesday at Golden Nugget Atlantic City, Murphy and state Education Commissioner Lamont O. Repollet introduced a set of proposals to phase out the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers, or PARCC, test administered to New Jersey students annually.
Murphy characterized PARCC as "high stakes, high stress" for students and said the assessment forces educators to "teach to standardized tests."
The proposals do not eliminate standardized testing completely, the governor said, but rather put the state on a “clear path away from PARCC.”
“By making the transition in phases, we can ensure a smooth implementation in schools across the state and maintain compliance with current state and federal requirements,” Murphy said.
Among the proposals introduced are reductions in the length of testing for all grades by nearly 25 percent and the weight the assessments have on teacher evaluations.
The state Board of Education also will be asked to consider streamlining graduation requirements by reducing the number of required tests in high school from six to two (Algebra 1 and English/Language Arts 10), ensuring that educators and parents receive test data in a more timely manner and providing flexibility for first-year English learners on the language proficiency test.
“It’s time we put the focus back where it belongs, which is on classroom instruction,” Murphy said.
The governor said getting back to flexibility for in-class instruction is a national trend and that New Jersey “wants to not just be part of that trend but a leader.”
Repollet said recommendations were collected by the Department of Education during a two-month, 21-county tour in which the department held approximately 75 in-person sessions, three live webinars and heard from more than 2,300 education stakeholders.
“My staff and I went on a listening tour across the state to ensure that we understood the scope of interest, and we moved forward having considered the needs of students, educators and broader community members in building the next generation assessment system by New Jersey, for New Jersey,” Repollet said.
Murphy made the elimination of PARCC testing in New Jersey one of his campaign issues in 2017 and said he still opposes the assessment. But, rather than completely eliminating PARCC, Murphy said it needed to be done in phases.
The changes will be implemented for the 2018-19 school year.
Repollet said a second phase of community outreach will occur during the upcoming school year “focusing on the more complicated questions and issues with implementation that we encountered during the listening tour.”