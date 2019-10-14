TRENTON — The State Board of Education will meet next week to consider changes to state standardized test rules and graduation requirements.
The meeting Oct. 21, which will begin at 9 a.m. at the Department of Education offices in Trenton, is a continuation of one earlier this month.
At the Oct. 2 meeting, the board postponed a vote to amend a 2018 proposed amendment reducing the number standardized tests required in high school.
The new proposal would put in place testing and graduation requirements for current seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade students in line with a court order.
The vote next week will be to publish the changes and open a new comment period. A final vote to approve the changes will happen at a later date.
The latest proposal is based on a 2018 court ruling striking down the state’s use of multi-year assessments as a requirement for graduation.
