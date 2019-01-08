TRENTON — Through a $10.6 million federal grant, New Jersey hopes to improve coordination and collaboration between state and local childcare resources and early childhood education programs, the governor announced Tuesday.
“New Jersey’s children deserve access to the highest-quality education possible, regardless of location or socioeconomic status,” said Gov. Phil Murphy in a prepared release. “The NJ Preschool Development Collaboration will foster critical educational opportunities and provide children and educators with the opportunity to work together to ensure that our children receive the tools they need to achieve their greatest potential.”
The new initiative, The NJ Preschool Development Collaboration, is funded through the US Department of Health and Human Services. As of December 2018, 45 states and territories were awarded funding from the Preschool Development Grant Birth Through Five (PDG B-5).
The New Jersey Preschool Development Collaboration will conduct a periodic needs assessment of the availability and quality of existing early childhood education programs and then develop a plan to improve coordination and easier transitions for students, according to the governor's office.
The state program will also begin developing and implementing leading and evidence-based practices in educational opportunities for children and professional development for early childhood education providers, although the state did not go into more detail about what those practices were.
In addition, the program will focus on maximizing parental choice, knowledge and involvement in early childhood education for family members – particularly in underserved populations that have historically experienced disparity in access and availability to high-quality programs.
More details on the program were not immediately available.