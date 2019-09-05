Carousel New Jersey education icon.jpg

New Jersey is the best in the nation when it comes to education, according to a report released this week.

Education Week Research Center’s “Quality Counts 2019” report, which examines the nation’s K-12 school systems based on data, says that students in New Jersey have the most education opportunities and best performance overall.

This year’s report, the 23rd from Education Week, was released in three installments over the year.

“This third and final installment of Quality Counts 2019 pulls together all the strands of Education Week's year-long dive into the strengths and weaknesses of K-12 education based on a wealth of national and state-level data, from test scores and diplomas to spending and socioeconomic factors that can affect student readiness for the K-12 system, for college, and for lifelong achievement,” the Editor’s Note for the report reads.

According to the report, the nation as a whole earned a C grade, but New Jersey took home a B-plus, scoring 87.8 out of 100 points. The Garden State beat out Massachusetts, a perennial favorite, by a few hundredths of a point on the combined scores.

So how did New Jersey do? The state earned a B-plus in the “Chance for Success” category, a B-plus in finance, and a B for the K-12 Achievement Index.

For more information and to view the full report, click here.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Load comments