Middle school students in New Jersey will now learn about budgeting, saving and investments as part of expanded legislation signed into law Thursday to improve financial literacy among teens.
Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver signed the bill requiring the financial education in grades sixth through eighth at the President Barack Obama Elementary School in Jersey City.
“Financial responsibility is an important acquired and learned life skill and with the increasing financial challenges millennials face, it is a skill that must be a necessary part of our educational curriculum,” Oliver said.
The need for financial literacy education in schools has been championed for several years by business organizations and others to help young adults become prepared for paying for college, buying a home and managing finances.
"It's critical that young adults go out into the real world with a greater understanding of financial responsibility and how to better manage their money and avoid debt. While financial literacy is taught in high school, starting an earlier pathway to learn how to make good, sound financial decisions will be of great benefit for our students," said Michael Wallace, New Jersey Business and Industry Association vice president of government affairs, in reaction to the new law.
Since 2010, financial literacy has been incorporated into high school education as part of the state’s learning standards and graduation requirements.
Other bills remain pending to help improve financial literacy among teens including one that passed the Senate last session but has not made it out of Assembly. That proposed law would change the high school graduation requirements to include instruction on tuition assistance programs and student loan debt and require high school students to meet with guidance counselor to discuss tuition assistance and dual enrollment.