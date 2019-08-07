LOWER TOWNSHIP — Molly walked slowly down the hallway at Lower Cape May Regional High School…

Deaf Student's Bill of Rights

S2044 creates a "Deaf Student's Bill of Rights" requiring schools districts to provide the following:

• Access to appropriate screening and assessment of hearing and vision capabilities and communication and language needs, and the continuation of screening and evaluation services throughout the educational experience;

• Access to individualized and appropriate early intervention to support the acquisition of solid language bases;

• Information to the families of students on placement considerations and available educational options;

• Opportunities to meet and associate with adult role models who are deaf, hard of hearing, or deaf-blind and who utilize varied communication modalities;

• Opportunities to meet and associate with their peers in the school environment and during school-sponsored activities;

• A placement that is best suited to the student’s individual needs including, but not limited to, social, emotional, communication, and cultural needs;

• Individual consideration for free, appropriate education across a continuum of placement options required by law;

• Full support services provided by qualified and certified professionals in their educational settings;

• Information to families from appropriately qualified and certified professionals on the medical, ethical, cultural, and linguistic issues of the deaf community;

• Access to mental health services and supporting services from qualified and certified providers fluent in the student’s primary mode of communication, including American Sign Language.