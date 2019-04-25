TRENTON – Two bills were signed into law Thursday to help graduates paying off student loans.
The first bill offers alternative payment options for those who borrowed through the New Jersey College Loans to Assist State Students (NJ CLASS) program if they are experiencing financial hardship. The second bill allows NJ CLASS borrowers and co-signers to repay defaulted loans through reasonable installment plans.
“Addressing student loan debt not only makes a crucial difference in individuals’ lives and careers, it also helps boost New Jersey’s economy as a whole. By making more affordable repayment options available through the new programs that HESAA has launched that are now codified into law, we will enable college graduates to live and thrive here in the Garden State,” said Gov. Phil Murphy.
NJ CLASS loans are funded entirely through private activity revenue bonds issued by the New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA).
Both laws make permanent features already being offered with NJ CLASS loans like the Repayment Assistance Program (RAP) and the Household Income Assistance Repayment Plans (HIARP).