Sen. Jeff Van Drew is moving forward with a plan to invite state officials to schools in his district that have lost funding, and to garner some sympathy for the loss in funding they received this year.
Van Drew said this week he is working to schedule the meeting with Department of Education Commissioner Lamont Repollet in September, pushing it back from a tentative late August date due to the start of school and the Labor Day holiday.
Districts in Cape May and Cumberland counties that lost significant funding this year are counting on the 1st District senator and Democratic congressional hopeful to show Repollet that South Jersey is not as overfunded as the state formula says it is.
“These are not wealthy communities,” Van Drew said of towns like Commercial Township, which lost nearly $1 million in state aid this year through a change to the law governing state aid.
Nestled within the Pinelands in the Dorothy section of Weymouth Township is one school that …
Commercial Township in Cumberland County, with a population of about 5,000 people, has about 25 percent of its residents living in poverty, federal Census data show.
Van Drew said there are “so many challenges and mitigating factors, that it seems particularly unfair” to make these cuts to towns in South Jersey.
How much state aid is adequate for schools has been a source of tension among legislators, school officials and taxpayers for years, with many schools claiming the decade-old formula was unfair, but for varying reasons.
It came to a head this summer as Gov. Phil Murphy and Senate President Steve Sweeney reached a deal to move funds from “overfunded” districts to those that have been receiving less than they should under the law for almost a decade.
A shift in state aid that pumped extra funding into Atlantic County’s vocational school will…
Van Drew pointed to low annual incomes, falling home values and high unemployment rates as reasons South Jersey should not be held to the same standard as towns in the north with higher incomes and home values and less unemployment.
According to U.S. Census data, the average weekly wage in Cumberland County in 2017 was $868. In Cape May County, the average weekly wage in 2017 was $709. Statewide, the average weekly wage in 2017 was $1,231.
The unemployment rate in the southern counties of the state has also stayed well above the national and state averages of around 4 percent. Last year, the rate was 6.6 percent in Cumberland County and 7.1 percent in Cape May County, according to federal data.
Earlier this month, representatives from several of the schools in the 1st District, which encompasses Cape May County and parts of Cumberland and Atlantic counties, met with Van Drew at his office in Cape May Court House, where he informed them there would be meetings with Repollet in Wildwood and Commercial Township to show the needs of the counties.
Upper Township Board of Education President Michele Barbieri said school districts in Cape May County are each getting together facts about how they are affected by the state aid cuts for this meeting.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Concerned about the impact of state aid cuts to their school district…
“We all sit monthly at our board tables and discuss this. We are all in this together,” Barbieri said during the meeting with Van Drew. “We run tight ships.”
Middle Township Board President Dennis Roberts said his district is spending less than what the state considers adequate per pupil and is able to keep school taxes low, but it is being penalized for it. The township lost $155,537 in aid over last year. However, the aid decrease was actually higher because Murphy had originally increased Middle Township’s state aid in his preliminary budget figures for the 2018-19 school year.
“None of these districts are overspending,” Roberts said. “The challenges around this table are all the same.”
Many of the districts are concerned about the potential tax impacts on their residents leading to an outmigration of residents from the already sparsely populated towns. Declining enrollment has played a big role in the loss of aid, they said.
Roberts said the state is happy to take millions of dollars in tourism revenue for its budget, but not as eager to hand it out. Last year, Cape May County generated $541.9 million of the $4.8 billion in state and local tax revenue, second only to Atlantic County, according the state tourism department.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law school funding legislation intended to help under-aided dis…
Van Drew told the group, “We’re just not all multimillionaires here.”
He said he is happy for the towns that got aid increases in this year's budget, but believes the towns that took hits shouldn't have.
Asked on Friday where he would get the money to fund the increases in state aid to schools in his district, Van Drew said there are always surpluses or lapses somewhere in the budget to pull from.
“This is done all the time. Sometimes we run short in funds and we find the money,” he said.