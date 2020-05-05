As the state reels from the devastating financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, a coalition of four-year public colleges and universities sent out a joint message to New Jerseyans who left the state for college: “It’s time to think about coming home.”
Ten state colleges have created the New Jersey Scholar Corps and are asking students who are enrolled out of state to return home, attend college in-state and help rebuild the economy.
Participating institutions are Stockton University, Montclair State University, the New Jersey Institute of Technology, Rowan University, Kean University, New Jersey City University, Ramapo College, The College of New Jersey, Thomas Edison State University and William Paterson University.
“This is an unprecedented period in our history, a time that calls for everyday heroes to show up and give back. Think of the Peace Corps and AmeriCorps. Think of those natural disasters and crises when young people turned out to fight for what’s right, to push us toward a hopeful future,” the presidents wrote in a joint statement.
Stockton President Harvey Kesselman noted that South Jersey has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic closings as the area relies heavily on tourism, hospitality and other service-based businesses.
“We invite students to come back to New Jersey and join us in taking on the challenge of rebuilding the Jersey Shore and the state,” Kesselman said.
According to federal data, in 2018, more than 31,000 students who graduated from high schools in New Jersey left to attend colleges and universities outside their home state, meaning there are potentially more than 120,000 students who could enroll locally.
The New Jersey Scholar Corps programs will offer students who transfer from accredited out-of-state institutions guaranteed acceptance of credits earned with a grade of C or better, a speedy review of applications, waiver of the application fee and a deadline to apply for financial aid extended to June 1.
They also will have the opportunity to participate in college-sponsored community service activities and service-learning activities.
“We have already seen an uptick in students showing an interest in staying in state to attend college,” Rowan President Ali Houshmand said. “The NJ Come Home campaign provides an added incentive, particularly (for) those who are looking to make a difference in the lives of others. For those studying out of state, now is the time to consider staying home here in New Jersey.”
Association of American College and Universities President Lynn Pasquerella said that the program follows a national trend of institutions of higher education looking to expand admissions locally as social distancing guidelines resulting from the spread of the new coronavirus has pushed education online this spring and students across the country are reconsidering where to go to school in the fall.
It remains unclear if colleges will be able to offer in-person classes come September. With staggering rates of unemployment, she said that the financial constraints of students and their parents will also play a role in what college they attend.
“It’s something that colleges and universities across the country are looking to do, recognizing that one out of five perspective college students are saying their plans have changed for the fall, so they are looking to attend a college close to home as opposed to their first choice college, or they can’t afford to go to college,” Pasquerella said.
A survey of 7,000 students by Maguire Associates, a national research-based consulting firm that serves educational institutions, found that 16% of students are considering an option closer to home than their original first choice due to COVID-19, and 12% indicated they are considering delaying enrollment for a semester or a year.
In-state public colleges are traditionally more affordable than out-of-state schools, whether private or public. Tuition for Stockton University for the fall 2020 semester is $7,023, or $14,046 for the year.
The average tuition price for a four-year public college to out-of-state students is $23,890 per year, according to the College Board.
Pasquerella thinks that these "come home" campaigns will see success this fall.
“The financial factors combined with the uncertainty with respect to what the fall semester will bring will discourage students from leaving and traveling far from home in the next semester or two,” she said. “This is a transformational moment for higher ed as it is for our society and for the world."
Pasquerella said it is an opportunity for colleges and state college systems to be innovators and expand access to higher education.
Students and families may learn more at njcomehome.org.
