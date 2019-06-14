OCEAN CITY — About 300 Ocean City High School graduates will hear from the state’s highest education official when they receive their diplomas Monday.
Commissioner of Education Lamont Repollet will be the keynote speaker at this year’s commencement ceremony.
Repollet is the chief executive school officer of New Jersey and oversees all schools and colleges/universities. He also serves as secretary to the state Board of Education, where he first met Ocean City senior Nora Faverzani, the statewide student representative to the board.
Faverzani, who is graduating as one of the top three students and president of the Class of 2019, invited Repollet to the district earlier this year, where he was impressed with all the island high school was doing.
“We are honored to have Dr. Repollet address our graduates and school community at our graduation ceremony,” said Superintendent Kathleen Taylor. “Throughout the school year, our students, staff and administration have been privileged to host the commissioner, and we are humbled that he has chosen our district to share his perspectives on the future of education and celebrate the students' accomplishments. Having had the chance to hear the commissioner speak on several occasions, I know that Dr. Repollet’s remarks will be inspirational — he always is.”
Repollet was superintendent of the Asbury Park School District from 2014 to 2018 and previously worked as a principal at Carteret High School in Middlesex County.
Graduation will begin at 4 p.m. at Carey Field. Ocean City's Class of 1969 will be honored during the ceremony.