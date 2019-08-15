Twenty-one teachers from throughout the state were recognized as County Teachers of the Year for 2019-20 on Wednesday.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the winners during an awards ceremony at Liberty High School in Jackson Township, Ocean County.
“These teachers reflect the exemplary quality of educational leadership that we see throughout our state,” Murphy said.
Among South Jersey’s teachers of the year are Mainland Regional High School Spanish teacher Leslie Kronemeyer from Atlantic County, Lower Cape May Regional High School English teacher Thomas Belasco from Cape May County, and Bridgeton middle school math teacher Amanda McCloskey, who teaches at the West Avenue School in Cumberland County.
“New Jersey’s educators are among the best in this country, as evidenced by the success of our students,” said Education Commissioner Lamont O. Repollet. “The teachers who we recognize today instruct, inform and inspire children to achieve success in school and beyond.”
Each year, the Governor’s Educator of the Year Program recognizes teachers from each county as nominated by their local districts. The program is designed to promote a positive school culture by acknowledging the hard work and dedication of outstanding teachers.
New to the program this year, the New Jersey School Boards Association provided the more than 2,400 educators who were named their local school’s educator of the year free virtual educational resources for students.
The County Teachers of the Year will serve as ambassadors for New Jersey’s public schools and compete for the title of State Teacher of the Year, to be announced in October. The state winner will represent New Jersey in the national competition.