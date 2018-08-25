High schools in New Jersey are now required to have the life-saving opioid antidote naloxone on hand due to a new law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy Friday.
The law, sponsored by several South Jersey legislators including Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo, Bob Andrzejczak and Bruce Land, requires schools to maintain a supply of naloxone, also referred to by its brand-name version, Narcan, and permits the school nurse to administer it to a student or staff member experiencing an overdose.
Several area school districts, including Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic City, Ocean City, Millville and Mainland Regional, have already passed policies to include the administration of naloxone to students and staff in response to the ongoing opioid epidemic.
“The harsh reality is that opioids are killing thousands of people in this country, many of them young people,” said Mazzeo, D-Atlantic. “Narcan has been proven to save lives. Having it readily available in schools can help ensure that our schools are ready to respond in every emergency situation.”
Under the law, the local board of education may designate additional employees who may be trained and authorized to administer the antidote in the absence of the nurse. Guidelines for schools’ policies regarding naloxone supply and administration will be established by the Department of Education along with the Department of Human Services and appropriate medical experts.
“Given the current crisis situation, schools should be on alert and equipped to act if a student or anyone else at the school has an overdose,” said Andrzejczak, D-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic.