While New Jersey officials are negotiating a possible settlement in a civil suit against the state alleging racial segregation in schools, a North Jersey legislator said he fears the consequences may negatively impact parent choice.
Assemblyman Jon Bramnick, (R-Morris, Somerset and Union), in a teleconference with reporters Wednesday, said that parents need to know what the possible consequences are if Gov. Phil Murphy decides to settle the lawsuit.
“What the fundamental issue may be is whether or not a parent will be able to use the local neighborhood school for their child,” Bramnick said.
Anthony Campisi, a spokesman for The New Jersey Coalition for Diverse and Inclusive Schools, which encompasses the advocacy groups that filed the suit, declined to address Bramnick's claim.
“We can’t comment on our ongoing negotiations with the state, but it’s essential that New Jersey address the crisis of racial and socioeconomic segregation that plague our schools,” said Campisi.
According to the website for The Coalition, the group is hoping to increase the number of magnet schools in areas of high segregation to attract diverse student bodies and to implement voluntary transfers for students in highly segregated schools.
The governor's office referred a request for comment to the state attorney general's office, which said it could not comment on pending litigation.
The lawsuit was filed in Mercer County Superior Court in May by the Latino Action Network, the New Jersey chapter of the NAACP and others. It cites a UCLA civil rights report and contends New Jersey has one of “the most segregated public school systems in the country.”
Campisi said that New Jersey is the sixth most segregated state in the country for black students and seventh most for Latino students.
“This level of segregation is unacceptable and hurts students of all races and background across our state,” Campisi said.
Bramnick said the settlement would be an example of Trenton micromanaging communities. He said Murphy’s team should be consulting with parents around the state before agreeing to anything.
“There are remedies available and we should work toward a goal of integrating schools, but we need to keep in the forefront the right of a parent that has moved to a town not to be prevented from using those schools and sent to another district,” he said.
When asked what remedies he would support, Bramnick said that he did support magnet and charter schools.
“If we make quality schools in all of our communities, I truly believe that the need would not be as great as it is now,” he said.
