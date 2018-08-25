Legislation brought forward earlier this year requiring school buses to have shoulder and lap seat belts, following a deadly bus crash in North Jersey, was signed into law Saturday by Gov. Phil Murphy.
The May bus crash killed a student and a teacher from the Paramus School District after the bus driver collided with a dump truck on Route 80 in Mount Olive, Morris County, during a field trip.
“We will never know if a three-point belt would have saved the lives of Miranda Vargas and Jennifer Williamson, or whether they would have prevented serious injury to so many others on May 17,” said Murphy. “Every child and every educator and adult chaperone deserves our best effort to protect their safety and the best possible chance of emerging unharmed in the unfortunate event of a school bus accident."
The bill, which goes into effect immediately and affects all newly manufactured school buses, modified an existing law requiring two-point lap belts. Now, all newly manufactured buses will be required to have three-point harnesses, which restrain passengers in a crash at both the lap and chest, in conformity with federal standards.
Sponsors of the legislation include Assembly members Yvonne Lopez, Daniel R. Benson, Lisa Swain and Christopher Tully as well as Sen. Samuel D. Thompson, Shirley K. Turner and Joseph A. Lagana.