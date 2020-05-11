It's not that “wave parades” are not permitted for celebrations during the COVID-19 crisis, but people cannot gather in one area, New Jersey State Police Col. Patrick Callahan said Monday during the daily state coronavirus briefing.
Callahan, responding to a question regarding a memo to school officials late last week, said that he wanted to clarify his intent.
"What we are discouraging — and the intent of my letter to the DOE [Department of Education] — was directing students to gather at the front lawn of a school, at a football stadium, at a town hall, because what you're doing is inviting them to gather which is in violation of the (executive order)," Callahan said.
This new form of parades, where participants drive in their cars on a preset route to celebrate events such as birthdays or graduations, was developed as a way to maintain social-distancing requirements, but not forgo special occasions.
The letter, dated May 9, was included in a broadcast from the New Jersey Department of Education to school administrators that same day regarding virtual graduation celebrations.
“Recent events related to the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in questions and concerns regarding celebrations planned to recognize students, as well as ceremonies intended to honor New Jersey school graduates of the Class of 2020,” Callahan wrote. “While it is recognized that milestones such as graduations deserve the acknowledgement of the school and parent communities, it is critical to understand the need to acknowledge academic achievements in ways that do not compromise or endanger public health during the COVID-19 emergency.”
The letter goes on to state that Executive Order No. 107, signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on March 21, directs New Jersey residents to remain at home with certain exceptions.
“In light of the components of Executive Order No. 107, and in the best interest of the health and safety of the public, in-person ceremonies, including graduations, all parades, including 'wave parades,' that invite people to gather at a certain location, proms, and other similar celebrations violate the enumerated conditions of the order, and should therefore be cancelled or postponed until such time as these restrictions are lifted,” Callahan wrote.
The Department of Education broadcast came just days after Murphy announced on May 4 that schools would remain closed to students through the remainder of this school year. At that time, Murphy extended his executive order declaring a public health emergency into June, which extends the stay-at-home order.
Callahan Monday, when asked by a reporter about the memo, said he "knew it was coming." He said there was confusion and the guidance was directed at people who were out of their cars.
"We would never and we could not prevent vehicles driving by, let's say it’s a senior and he or (she) is on their front porch with their parents," he said. "It’s a great gesture to give that sense of solidarity, but when there's 50 people standing on top of each other on the curb of a hospital or in front of a high school, that’s where the problem comes in."
Murphy added that the loss of graduations for high school seniors "stinks."
"There's no other way to put it," he said.
Murphy said that the administration feels awful, but they have to make sure that there are no unintended infections of others in order to celebrate the graduates.
Murphy said in his May 4 briefing that he was working with stakeholders to develop ways to properly recognize students who are graduating this year.
In the broadcast, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Saleem Hasan encouraged schools to develop virtual graduations for seniors streamed online or broadcast with pre-recorded student speeches.
"Consider reaching out to celebrities or public figures to record speeches or messages for seniors in your school district. If resources allow, your district may consider developing a virtual reality graduation, where within a virtual graduation environment, student avatars participate in a graduation ceremony," the broadcast suggests. "Schools can also consider asking members of the graduating class to take a leading role in the graduation ceremony."
What does New Jersey need to do to reopen?
1. Demonstrate Sustained Reductions in New COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations
• 14-day trend lines showing appreciable and sustained drop in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and other metrics reflecting decreasing burden of disease;
• Hospitals stepping down from functioning under crisis standards of care.
2. Expand Testing Capacity
• At least double current diagnostic testing capacity;
• Prioritize testing for health care workers, essential personnel, and vulnerable populations;
• Create a flexible testing plan accessible to all residents;
• Expand partnerships with institutions of higher education, private-sector labs, and the federal government;
• Ensure that those who test positive are linked to a health care provider.
3. Implement Robust Contact Tracing
• Recruit and deploy an army of personnel who will identify and follow-up with contacts;
• Leverage technological data and innovative solutions to increase efficiency;
• Coordinate the approach of local and state health officials, which will have a coordinated county/regional component.
4. Secure Safe Places and Resources for Isolation and Quarantine
• To the greatest extent possible, provide individuals who do test positive in the future with a safe and free place to isolate and protect others from COVID-19;
• Ensure that quarantined contacts are provided supportive services, if needed.
5. Execute a Responsible Economic Restart
• Create the Governor’s Restart and Recovery Commission to advise on the process and recommend responsible and equitable decisions;
• Plan for a methodical and strategic return to work based on level of disease transmission risk and essential classification;
• Continuation of social distancing measures, requirements for face coverings, and work-from-home directions where feasible and appropriate;
• Leverage any available federal funds and programs to support health care, individual, and small business recoveries.
6. Ensure New Jersey’s Resiliency
• Learn from the lessons of COVID-19 and prepare for the possibility of a resurgence;
• Ensure hospitals, health care systems, and other health delivery facilities have inventories of personal protective equipment and ventilators;
• Build our own state personal protective equipment and ventilator stockpile;
• Create a playbook for future administrations for the next pandemic.
