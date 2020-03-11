Atlantic City Police Department
ATLANTIC CITY — No threat was found at the New York Avenue School Wednesday after "concerning messages" were passed on to staff members, police said.

The students involved were interviewed by police in conjunction with the Atlantic City School District's Superintendent's Office, the city Police Department said. No threat was found.

"All students and faculty are safe," police said in a tweet.

