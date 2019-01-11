Know a talented, community-mind teen who deserves recognition? Someone who puts the needs of others first and works hard to make his or her world a better place?
Here’s your chance to sing their praises.
For the past few years, The Press of Atlantic City has celebrated these impressive students with The Press’ Young Leaders awards program. In 2019, the news organization will again honor 25 of our area’s most civic-minded and community-driven high school seniors.
We’re talking teens who may have spearheaded a community project, developed a charity or volunteered for a pet cause, as well as remain active in after-school sports, theater, music or more.
Sure, having smarts is awesome and something to be proud of.
But we encourage nominations that go beyond brains — we’re interested in learning what these seniors do outside the classroom. And we want to recognize those impressive accomplishments.
“Every year, we see the applications for Young Leaders and realize that the future of South Jersey is in very good hands,” said Press Executive Editor and Vice President of News Kris Worrell. “These students work hard and are so impressive.”
If you are a teacher, a mentor, a coach — or anyone — who knows of a high school senior in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland or southern Ocean counties who exemplifies these qualities, go to PressofAC.com/youngleaders to nominate this outstanding student.
Nominations must include a letter of recommendation from the nominator (you), as well as a brief essay and a completed form listing accomplishments from the nominee (the student).
All nominations will be judged by an outside panel that will narrow down the group.
The talents and achievements of the Top 25 Young Leaders will be honored in a special supplement printed May 22 in The Press, in which we will tell the stories of each student’s academic skills, diverse extracurricular activities and service to their communities.
The Press will celebrate these Young Leaders at an awards breakfast on the same day at Seaview Hotel & Golf Club in Galloway Township, where they will receive a small scholarship to assist in their college tuition costs.
Nominations end March 1. For more information, to nominate a high school senior and to see a video of last year’s Young Leaders, go to PressOfAC.com/youngleaders.